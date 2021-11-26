I hope you had an enjoyable Thanksgiving. I usually write my columns Monday nights, so I cannot comment on my holiday — yet. Our plan is to have dinner with our son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren at their home in Miami County. Our son tells us he has acquired a 44-pound turkey! We never heard of such a thing: sounds more like an ostrich to me. Trying to cook it could make for a situation comedy.
They plan on sharing leftover turkey with us, so I am racking my brain, thinking of possibilities. I thought I would share my creative cooking ideas with you. So today’s column will address a practical issue: what can we make with leftover turkey?
You can’t miss with turkey chili. We make it with Rotelle tomatoes, chili beans, frozen mixed vegetables, lots of cumin and chili powder, lime juice and a little sugar. Great with pasta.
So how about some turkey burritos? That cannot be bad. Or turkey fajitas? Season ‘em with chili powder, onion and garlic powders, cumin, oregano, salt and lime juice. Too much Mexican, you say? Okay, I hear you.
Let’s do some American cooking. How about turkey pot pie? Or chipped turkey on waffles? You can finely chop turkey and mix it with breadcrumbs, eggs, seasoned salt and fry it up as a tasty turkey patty. Or how about some Buffalo turkey? Cook it with ½ cup Louisiana hot sauce, tomato paste, water, brown sugar to taste, lots of garlic and some salt. Serve over rice.
Pulled turkey sandwiches can be a treat. Take leftover shredded turkey, simmer in a little water with brown sugar, lots of garlic, cayenne, onions, chili powder, apple cider vinegar and a whole TBS of paprika. When warm, eat as sandwiches with your favorite barbecue sauce (I like Sweet Baby Ray’s).
Turkey in orange sauce sounds good. Simmer turkey in orange juice, soy sauce; add a little ginger, garlic powder and onion powder. Thicken with a cornstarch slurry and serve over rice.
Turkey in cranberry sauce is amazing, but spicy. Mash a can of jellied cranberries and heat in a pan with turkey, a little water, some balsamic vinegar, garlic, cayenne, ginger, soy sauce, onion powder, black pepper and some Cajun seasoning. Great over rice.
If you want to get exotic, how about curried turkey with cauliflower? Simmer them with curry powder (or tandoori powder), a bit of salt, and add some yogurt at the end. Serve over a bed of rice. Another variations is captain’s turkey. Take leftover turkey, simmer covered for a twenty minutes with a can of pineapple and ½ cup of raisins, a can of tomatoes, a chopped stuffing pepper and some curry powder. You could even throw in some coconut, if you want. Great with rice.
Then we have Thai curried chicken. Simple. Cook turkey with a little water, a can of coconut milk, a can of red curry paste, a mild leafy veggie (like cabbage or bok choi) and chunked egg plant or zucchini. You can add hot peppers if you like heat. Serve over rice.
There are too many turkey stir-fry possibilities to mention!
African cooking can be tasty. How about African turkey? Cook turkey with some watered down tomato paste, some peanut butter, some thyme and cayenne. Throw in a few hard boiled eggs for interest and serve over rice.
Reaching into my ethnic roots, how about turkey paprikash? Simmer turkey with cream of chicken soup and water. Add 1 TBS paprika and ½ tsp hot paprika (or a couple of dashes of cayenne). When hot, turn off and add 1 cup of sour cream. Serve with dumplings or egg noodles.
Reaching back into Marylu's ethnic roots, how about turkey cacciatore? I have a very complex recipe, but you can take your favorite spaghetti sauce, add a half cup of red wine and a few extra seasonings, even half a package of frozen spinach. Simmer the turkey in the sauce for thirty minutes and then serve over pasta or rice.
The sky is the limit with leftover turkey. Even a 44-pound one!
