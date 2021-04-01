“It was Palm Sunday but because of a sore throat, 5-year-old Sammy stayed home from church with a babysitter. When the family returned home, they were carrying several palm fronds. Sammy inquired as to what they were for. 'People held them over Jesus' head as he walked by,' his father responded. 'Wouldn't you just know it?' Sammy complained, 'the one Sunday I don't go and Jesus shows up'” [source: funny-jokes.com].
In 2020, none of us made it to church for Palm Sunday. As fantastic as it seemed, the quarantine meant that we would not be able to conduct in-person church services for Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday — some of the most profoundly spiritual celebrations of the Christian church.
Church was different, doing biblical exposition from our spare/computer room in front of an open laptop. It took some psychological navigation to adjust from the world of 3D ministry to the world of only two dimensions: a computer screen was different from face-to-face encounters.
In many ways, I enjoyed the experience. Our church folks were enthusiastic about “going” to church in their pajamas. My schedule became easier too. I not only had time for a second cup of coffee, but a third and a fourth.
During the first two weeks of the quarantine, select musicians stopped by our house to provide music for our online service. When things became stricter, we had to nix that. We were down to Marylu and yours truly. My pastor friends, like us, found creative ways to cope.
I pulled out my concertina, a small squeeze box instrument. Some people call them, “baby accordions.”
Marylu added variety to the service by reading the scriptures before I spoke. Our folks were supportive, encouraging and enthusiastic. Sadly, a handful of our members had no access to the internet; apart from phone calls, they were left out of the loop.
On Easter Sunday, I played “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” on my concertina — and some other hymns associated with the resurrection. As a musician, I would be numbered among those “not quite ready for prime time;” nonetheless, it was comforting to hear those old solid hymns, especially during uncertain times.
Yes, our holiday service was a far cry from our joint-effort Easter Sunday services; it was special in its own way, however. The experience reminded us that Christians do not need to create a certain aura or nurture a certain atmosphere to worship God. We could celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ in a simple, spiritual way. The simplicity of biblical faith is beautiful in its own way.
At first, I did not mind the change in venue. In time, however, I missed gathering with others — and I missed their contributions to my own spiritual life. Although faith (in the sense of trust and commitment) is a personal matter, Christian faith is meant to be lived out in community with others. Anyone who reads the New Testament will note the emphasis on “body life.” Without one another, we develop in an unbalanced, incomplete way. Online church was good — but not complete.
Like a submarine on a peaceful mission, we are surfacing from the pandemic in graduated stages. For many, Easter Sunday will be the line of demarcation.
According to lifewayresearch.com, “Around 2 in 5 Christians (39%) say they plan to attend Easter services in person this year, according to Pew Research. That’s significantly lower than the 62% who say they normally attend such services.
“ ... But Easter 2021 is shaping up to be much different than 2020, when only 7% of churches held normal in-person services, according to Lifeway Research. At the beginning of 2021, 76% of churches were physically gathering for worship services, with more expecting to do so as the year progressed.”
The return to church life is evidence that life in general is becoming more normal. Whether you celebrate Easter in person or online, as a religious event or a secular one, I wish you a wonderful Easter holiday!
