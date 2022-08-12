I have had the opportunity to know some brilliant people. Some were engineers from Delco and Chrysler. Others perhaps had a high school diploma. Others were teachers, contractors or factory workers. One doctor and his wife shared that they only had one serious argument. The issue? Who knew Latin best?
Brilliance comes in many forms and displays itself in numerous arenas; those brilliant in one area can be bankrupt in another. Intelligence and the ability to make good decisions are sometimes nearly unrelated; wisdom and smarts are two different things.
Although we use Albert Einstein as the rubric to define the ultimate genius, dozens of people (many alive now) are thought to have an Intelligence Quotient (IQ) significantly higher than the messy-haired genius, at least if the experts are guessing accurately (Einstein never took a test).
It is certain that many people with astronomical levels of intelligence have earned their living in fields not requiring great intelligence. I remember the boy who was hands-down the smartest kid in our grade school (grades 1-8). He went on to earn his living moving luggage at a large airport. His friends — who were not as smart — became professionals with high bankroll salaries. But he was happy with his job and happy with his life. Hard to argue with his choice.
Kumar Mehta, in a CNBC article (cnbc.com), discusses the eight types of intelligence enumerated by Harvard psychologist Howard Gardner. These different types of intelligence are worth pondering; they not only influence our career possibilities, but also how we live life and relate to others. Here are my summaries and comments:
The first type of intelligence is spatial intelligence. This is the type of intelligence that allows us to think abstractly and in multiple dimensions. Engineers, architects and artists are often strong in this area.
The second type of intelligence is bodily intelligence. This shows itself in abilities like dancing, athletics or acting. According the Mehta, mechanics often require this sort of intelligence.
The third type is musical intelligence. I think you can figure this one out.
The fourth type is linguistic (or language) intelligence. This type of intelligence nurtures writing, reading (and, I would guess, one’s ability to learn a foreign language). I would put public speaking in this category as well.
The fifth type of intelligence is logical-mathematical intelligence. People who work as mathematicians, scientists, or engineers need this sort of intelligence.
The sixth type is interpersonal intelligence. This is the ability to understand people and work with people. Politicians, team managers, social workers, etc., need a generous amount of this kind of intelligence.
The seventh type is intrapersonal intelligence — how well we understand ourselves. Some people, it seems, find it easier to understand their own humanity (and what they think and how they feel) than others. Psychologists might be strong in this intelligence (although they need interpersonal intelligence as well). Philosophers and entrepreneurs often require a generous amount of this sort of intelligence.
In other paradigms, perhaps types six and seven would be bundled together as social (or relational) intelligence.
The eighth type of intelligence is naturalistic intelligence, the ability to perceive and understand nature. Geologists, farmers, botanists and DNRs are often strong in this department.
All of us have all of these intelligences, but in varying degrees. In some areas, we have excesses; in other areas, deficits.
Unfortunately, IQ tests do not measure the full spectrum of these intelligences. According to Jacque Wilson of CNN (cnn.com), “An Intelligence Quotient, or IQ, is a measure of what psychologists call our ‘fluid and crystallized intelligence.’ Put simply, an IQ test measures your reasoning and problem-solving abilities.
“There are different kinds of IQ tests, but most analyze your visual, mathematical and language abilities as well as your memory and information processing speed.”
I am fascinated at how competent people are within their domains. At the same time, what is easy for me may be difficult for others. We were created to work together; we share our strengths with others, and others mitigate our weaknesses. That is part of what community — and society — is about.
