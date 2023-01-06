Back in 1983, our church’s elderly folks wanted to keep the thermostat a balmy 74 degrees; the younger crowd — who were newcomers — felt hot at that temperature. The deacons decided to set a reasonable temperature: 70 degrees. Those who were cold could easily dress up.
The U.S. Department of energy currently suggests: “You can easily save energy in the winter by setting the thermostat to around 68°F while you're awake and setting it lower while you're asleep or away from home.” They also inform us that we “... can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7°-10°F for 8 hours a day from its normal setting.”
The issue is that of taste, comfort and economy. When it comes to taste and comfort, however, we are reminded of this quotation: “Houston, we have a problem.”
“... a recent study … found that 75 percent of couples confessed to arguing over the thermostat settings.
“Aptly titled ‘Thermostat Wars,’ 23 percent of the respondents said they deal with the thermostat differences by snuggling under a blanket or wearing a sweater while 21 percent cope by setting a thermostat schedule. On the other hand, 19 percent admit to doing absolutely nothing to address the temperature conundrum ... a lot of people prefer to battle it out rather than come up with a solution …” (source: apartmenttherapy.com).
Determining a comfortable temperature is a subjective matter: we know what is comfortable to us. We want to be cozy!
My dad loved to keep the house at about 78 degrees. I often wore a tee shirt around the house to be comfortable.
We had a coal furnace as the only heat source when I was young, and it was hard to control; it was always cold in the morning, but when the fire got going, it could get out of control. One day, it was minus five degrees outside, but the house was over 90! We did everything we could: we closed the damper to restrict air flow, we put ashes on the red hot coals to slow them down. Finally, we had to open the windows. Whew!
Besides personal subjective comfort levels, the issue of metabolism comes into play. An article by Charles Fergus from Penn State University brings up an interesting point: “’There is a strong genetic component determining whether a person is an evening or a morning type in their activity times,’ says Penn State psychology professor Frederick Brown. ‘Everyone has an inborn basic biological rhythm — also called a circadian rhythm. Across the population, that rhythm averages about 24.1 hours long’" (source: psu.edu).
The article continues to explain that our body temperature varies by as much as three degrees throughout the day. Some people have drops or rises that are not synchronized. For example, I tend to be a night person, so my body temperature runs warm at bedtime (and I sometimes sleep on top of the covers) while my wife has a higher temperature in the morning, when mine is low.
Fortunately, we Vasiceks can agree when it comes to the thermostat. We decided to bring our daytime thermostat down an extra degree this year. Our concern was based upon a possible shortage because of the Russian-Ukrainian War. And we are often eager to economize.
We now keep our thermostat at 67 (day) and 63 (night); I wear a sweater more often to compensate, but Marylu is fine even without an extra layer. I can remember a time in the mid-1970s (while at college) when temperatures were mandated in dorms due to a natural gas shortage. The temperatures were set to 60 by day, 52 by night. We made it through; we dressed more warmly, and made sure we had a heavy quilt. Don’t forget the long Johns!
Determining what temperature to set your thermostat is a personal (and sometimes relational) issue. It is not a perfect science. If you can’t agree on an ideal temperature, do what successful couples do best: compromise. If you do turn it down, don’t forget to add an extra layer!
