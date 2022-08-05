We in Howard County, still grieving the senseless death of Deputy Carl Koontz, join with grievers in Elwood who are processing the shooting death of officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old officer was a “five-year military veteran who had been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months,” according to the Kokomo Tribune. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.
This tragic news comes on the heels of news about the Kentucky flood. According to Foxnews.com, “The death toll from last week’s flooding in Kentucky rose to 35 on Monday as the state prepares for more severe weather, including heavy rainfall and damaging winds through Monday evening.”
We have a lot to pray about. Many readers might consider a contribution to the Red Cross or their favorite relief agency (mine is Samaritan’s Purse).
How do we live in light of a constant barrage of distressing news? None of us knows what the future may hold, but I believe it is important to balance life between work and play, grieving and rejoicing, the serious and the relaxing. We don’t want to bury our heads in the sand, but neither do we want to expend our lives fearing what we cannot control. We want to take life seriously, but we also want to enjoy life. The latter is why we recreate; this helps keep us from being overwhelmed by the not-so-pleasant side of life and reality.
I finally attended my first Jackrabbits game of the season on July 31. Between church camp and other responsibilities, I wondered if I would ever make it out to Kokomo Municipal Stadium this season. I only was able to attend five Park Band concerts this year, and the regular season is now over. Fortunately for me, the band has added a special concert on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. (Labor Day Sunday). I am overjoyed.
Many children are back to school already. Every year I ask the questions, “Where has the summer gone?”
I was one of those kids who did pretty well at school, but hated it. I loved the summer days when I could sleep in, ride my bicycle and play games with the kids in the neighborhood (ever hear of “spud?”). Summer seemed to zoom past, but the rest of the year dragged at a snail’s pace.
Not anymore. Now it all goes by quickly. When my summer house projects are not completed before the cold weather sets in, I don’t fret. I blink a couple of times, and spring is here! I think Marylu wishes I would fret a little, stop blinking and get them done!
Almost everyone who has some mileage on the road of life will say something like: “The older I get, the more time flies by.” Why is that?
I have a theory. When you are 5 years old, one year seems an eternity, because one year is 20% of your life. When you are 50, one year is only 2% of your life. If our mind measures time by percentage, that would explain why time seems to travel 10 times faster as we age.
Clifford Lazarus of Psychology Today presents the same theory as mine (I thought I originated it! Drat!), but offers another possible explanation, “Children perceive and lay down more memory frames or mental images per unit of time than adults, so when they remember events — that is, the passage of time — they recall more visual data.
“This is what causes the perception of time passing more rapidly as we age. When we are young, each second of actual time is packed with many more mental images relative to our older selves.”
One theory of time suggests everything is happening all at the same time, but we experience it in sequence. In this view, time is like a completed book we have in hand. We experience it from the beginning, but everything is already present. If so, we might learn to “read faster” as we age.
Whatever the reason, we sense time passing more quickly, we need to be good stewards of it. That includes balanced living and proactively living life.
