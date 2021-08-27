They say that when you work in a sausage factory, every day is Groundhog Day. I think the point is well taken. But we need more than sausage to thrive, although sausage is admittedly a major part of the good life. At least, my good life.
We also need water or beverages made from water. Water serves us in many ways, even beyond personal hydration. According to watertalks.csusb.edu, the average person drinks over 182 gallons of water per year. If we take into account showers, toilet flushes, using tap water (for dishes, laundry etc.), the average person uses over 31,000 gallons of water per year!
Some might conclude that since 71% of the earth’s surface is covered by water, we will never run short. But it depends upon what kind of water we are talking about. According to usbr.gov, “Water covers about 71% of the earth's surface. 97% of the earth's water is found in the oceans (too salty for drinking, growing crops, and most industrial uses except cooling). 3% of the earth's water is fresh; 2.5% is unavailable, locked up in glaciers, polar ice caps, atmosphere. 0.5% of the earth's water is available fresh water.”
We chopped that number down to size, didn’t we?
As it now stands, good drinking water is abundant in our area. In other parts of our planet, water is not so abundant.
A recent CNN article talks about Lake Urmia, Iran: “The ferries that once shuttled tourists to and from the little islets in Iran's Lake Urmia sit rusty, unable to move, on what is rapidly becoming a salt plain. Just two decades ago, Urmia was the Middle East's biggest lake, its local economy a thriving tourist center of hotels and restaurants.”
The Middle East is postured to have a major water crisis (and temperature crisis) as temperatures rise and fresh water dries up. Although desalination plants help address some drinking water issues, fresh water is also important for agriculture and animal production. Some are suggesting turning to the “indoor farming method.” Others suggest using Geo-thermal cooling to cool homes and indoor agricultural centers, drawing cool from the ground in exchange for hot air.
Others suggest developing underground cities, as was once done in ancient Turkey. According to Wikipedia, “The Derinkuyu underground city ... is an ancient multi-level underground city … extending to a depth of approximately ... 279 feet. It is large enough to have sheltered as many as 20,000 people together with their livestock and food stores.”
How serious is the problem? “Currently, 844 million people — about one in nine of the planet’s population — lack access to clean, affordable water within half an hour of their homes, and every year nearly 300,000 children under five die of diarrhea, linked to dirty water and poor sanitation” (source: usbr.gov).
But in the U.S., we are not exempt from water challenges. As National Geographic explains, “... we are already tapping into our reserves. Aquifers, porous rocks and sediment that store vast volumes of water underground, are being drained. Nearly 165 million Americans rely on groundwater for drinking water, farmers use it for irrigation ― 37% of our total water usage is for agriculture — and industry needs it for manufacturing. Groundwater is being pumped faster than it can be naturally replenished. The Central Valley Aquifer in California underlies one of the nation’s most agriculturally productive regions, but it is in drastic decline and has lost about ten cubic miles of water in just four years.”
Unless I have missed the mark, fresh water for drinking, washing and farming will become a huge issue in the years ahead. Perhaps even here in central Indiana.
We need to put on our thinking caps and get our brains percolating before the problem gets critical. We have so many problems demanding our attention, but water is foundational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.