Today’s column is a commentary about a number of recent news items near and far.
The Kokomo Tribune recently carried an article about attempts by the DNR to curtail illegal activities near the Frances Slocum State Forest, about 5 miles east of Peru. According to the Tribune:
“The road leading into Frances Slocum State Forest has been closed for the next five years after officials say the area had become a hotbed for vandalism, partying and illegal dumping.”
It is always sad to see facilities dedicated for public recreation abused like this. I hope the road closure helps. We appreciate those who keep our State Parks — and Kokomo’s parks and hiking trails — safe places. Thank you.
Most Americans probably recognize the name, “Elon Musk.” Musk is, at present, the richest man in the world. But, unlike other people with huge wealth, Musk has to be one of the most interesting and important personages in today’s world. Besides founding Pay Pal, Tesla Motors, Solar City and Tesla Energy, SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring Company, no one is hurrying the future like Musk. Musk was born and raised in South Africa. If he was born a citizen of the United States, he might be occupying the White House right now; the White House would probably be in orbit.
Musk has recently purchased Twitter, a social media company familiar to many readers. I set up a Twitter account five or six years ago (it is free), but couldn’t get into it. I tried it for a week or so, and was unimpressed. Some people love to follow the short “tweets” their friends or favorite personalities share; not me. Musk promises to make the social media platform friendlier for free speech, correcting a common criticism. It will be interesting to see what effect Musk’s “Midas touch” will have.
Murder of police officers — and murder in general — is an escalating blight. According to the BBC, “Murders of police officers rose by nearly 60% during 2021, amid a wider rise in violent crime across the U.S.," according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
"In an interview with 60 Minutes, Mr. Wray said 73 officers were killed in the line of duty last year. ...
"Some of these killings were planned and intentional:
“In January ... the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) said that it had recorded 103 ‘ambush-style attacks’ on officers in 2021, resulting in 130 officers shot and 30 killed.”
Our law enforcers have a dangerous job. We appreciate the risks they take to protect the rest of us!
Murder is up — period. The article continues, “In 2020, the FBI's own data estimates that murders rose 29% from 2019, the sharpest increase since national-level record keeping began in 1960.”
That is one steep increase.
The war between Russia and Ukraine has been active for over two months. There are many casualties, as you know, including thousands of civilians.
Many of us are praying that the war will terminate and that Russia will pull out its troops. According to Foxnews.com, “Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Ukraine was ‘succeeding’ in the war with Russia.”
The price for success, however, is high. There are many ways to contribute toward relief for the Ukrainian people. My favorite relief organization is Samaritan’s Purse, led by Franklin Graham. You might consider a gift to your favorite relief charity as a practical way to help the many civilians who have been devastated by the war.
One unintended consequence of the war is that NATO has become solidified; some neutral nations are considering joining NATO, much to Russia’s chagrin; Russia will likely be a weakened power. We are just now beginning to feel the economic impact of this war — an impact that will haunt us for at least a few years.
Social changes, the on-going pandemic, political polarization and the Russo-Ukrainian War are some of the bigger factors reshaping our society and societies around the world. It will be a while before the dust settles and we gain our bearings.
