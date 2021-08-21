Jack Durish tells a story about an army major and wife who were moving into a house in Hawaii. The houses in the area were populated by geckos, and the Mrs. was deathly afraid of them. She asked her husband to destroy all the geckos before they moved in. Unfortunately, geckos are the main cockroach control in that climate; by eliminating the geckos, the house was a haven for roaches (source: rallypoint.com).
This illustrates the law of unintended consequences. This law is about actions or choices that produce unforeseen problems. Sometimes the “solution” causes greater problems than the original problem. Prohibition, for example, had the unforeseen consequence of making alcohol consumption look more enticing and helped increase demand for alcohol.
Today’s column will highlight two examples of the law of unintended consequences. The first is the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.
My criticism is bi-partisan. Both President Trump and President Biden have always intended to remove troops from Afghanistan. President Trump announced his intention to remove troops from Afghanistan and began to do so in April of 2020, and President Biden recently removed all remaining troops.
When the U.S. began military operations in Afghanistan after the terrorists attacks of 2001, Afghanistan had become a training base for terrorists (which is why we invaded). If the combined troops of the U.S. and Afghanistan could not defeat the Taliban in 20 years, why would we think the Afghan troops alone could hold them back without American support? Such optimism is a farce at best.
Unlike in the invasion of Iraq, most of America’s allies were on board when we invaded Afghanistan; it was directly connected to security concerns in the wake of the war on terror. Even if our involvement in Afghanistan was a mistake, we need to honor our mistakes. As a result of our abandonment, we have given the Afghan people the shaft. They did not invite us in, we gave them a taste of freedom, and now we return them to tyranny; not only that, but we blame them for not standing up to the Taliban. Nice legacy.
So Afghanistan is once again a great place to train terrorists; we left behind some great equipment to help them — and some soldiers we trained to serve in the Afghan army who will probably now serve the Taliban. Nearly 20 years of sacrifice down the drain. Will we be forced to go to war again in Afghanistan to fend off terrorists? Duh.
The U.S. has left scads of troops in South Korea ever since the Korean War ended. Some situations demand this.
Another example of the law of unintended consequence is the competitive spirit some schools and parents nurture (intentionally or unintentionally) in their children. Dr. Leonard Sax, an academically acclaimed authority, cites studies in his “Institute for Family Studies” blog that suggest “high achieving” schools (with a track record of getting graduates into prestigious universities) create a competitive mentality that actually harms students later in life, leading to a greater likelihood of depression. In addition, these students fare worse statistically when it came to “occupational achievement” later in life. Ye old Law of Unintended Consequences.
Sax suggests that character and conscientiousness determine long-term success: “Boys who are rated as helpful by their kindergarten teacher earn more money 30 years later compared to boys rated less helpful. Children who exhibited better self-control at age 11 were much more likely to be healthy and doing well financially when investigators tracked them down 21 years later, at age 32. Young people who are more conscientious are less likely to be divorced 30 years later; conversely, young people who are less conscientious are more likely to die prematurely. Getting good marks at a high-achieving school does not predict health or happiness long term; but being conscientious and helpful predicts both.”
Now there is something to ponder.
Things are not always as they seem, and the consequences of our choices are not always direct, obvious or linear. Sometimes our schemes to make things better make them worse. We must learn to embrace what is — not what should be.
