Most of us are appalled at what is happening in Ukraine. Yet we do not have to go overseas to see inexcusable violence; we have samples of it here at home!
France Park is a popular county park near Logansport; we have camped there ourselves. This wonderful park has been marred by a recent shooting. According to the Kokomo Tribune, “The shooting happened around 11:30 pm. Friday. ... Preliminary investigation into the incident found that an altercation between several individuals occurred on a beach of the park’s swimming lake ... that’s when the teen male was allegedly shot in the chest.” Awful. Our prayers are with all involved.
Moving to the West Coast, consider the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Orange County, California. The suspect, David Chou, was an American citizen, originally from China. He was frustrated about the tensions between China and Taiwan, so he allegedly shot Taiwanese people — unrelated to those tensions — killing a respected doctor; the doctor kept others from being killed by sacrificing himself (source: abc7.com).
The racially motivated murder in Buffalo, New York, is particularly disturbing. Thirteen people were shot, 10 were killed — and the victims were mostly Black. The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, had hinted at committing such a crime. According to the New York Times, last spring as a senor in high school, he “... said he wanted to commit a murder-suicide, according to a law enforcement official.
“He claimed to be joking, the official said. But the state police were summoned to investigate. ... He had a psychiatric evaluation in a hospital but was released within a couple of days. ... Gendron graduated and fell off investigators’ radar.”
According to the New York Post, “The teenager accused of killing 10 people in the Buffalo supermarket massacre posted a rambling white supremacist manifesto that spewed a racist philosophy and outlined his plans step by step.” Looks very much like the victims were targeted because of their skin color.
According to UPI, “There have been 202 mass shootings in the United States through the 5 1/2 months of this year ... midway through May, more than 7,100 people have been killed by gun violence.”
Intimidation, sometimes a precursor to violence, is becoming more common, it seems. Take the recent protests at the homes of our Supreme Court judges. The rights to peacefully assemble for protest and exercise free speech are guaranteed in the Constitution. Normally, we would expect such gatherings to be held at the Supreme Court building. But picketing people at home? To my way of thinking, picketing folks at home is not protest, but intimidation. There have even been rumors of plans for zealots to interrupt church services. What’s wrong with people?
We can do only a little to change the dynamics infecting our society. But we can do something. It may include some seemingly minor steps, like practicing common courtesies and manners. We can make an effort to show respect for authority, and choose to view public servants as benefitting us. We can determine to disagree agreeably, and be respectful toward those who disagree with our politics, beliefs or approaches toward life. We can test the waters before we inconsiderately dump our views on others.
We can avoid put-down humor that characterizes those with whom we disagree as somehow intellectually inferior. We can remind ourselves that character — not the color of our skin or the slant of our eyes — is what matters.
More and more Americans are angry; this seems obvious. Anger gives us energy, and we should use that energy to attack problems, not people. We have to learn to become comfortable with anger (rather than suppressing it until we explode), but we need to learn how to release it under control — and how to direct it constructively. If you don’t master anger, it will master you.
We need to reexamine the dignity of being human. If we believe we are nothing more than smart animals, we will eventually begin to live accordingly.
Drugs — which were a big problem in the 1950s — are more of an issue today. Likewise, the above problems have always been — but are becoming more of an issue. We can choose not to go there!
