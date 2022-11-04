Here we are on the verge on another election! The average American male lives to be about 76 years old, while the average American female lives to be about 81. When I was young, citizens could not vote until they attained the age of 21, but that was changed. By the time I reached 18, I was able to vote.
So if I live to be 76, I can do the math and figure that I will have a total of 58 years in which I am eligible to vote. Depending upon the year I was born, I could potentially vote in 14 or possibly 15 presidential elections, and perhaps 29 or 30 midterm elections.
My wife, if she lives the 81-year lifespan, would be eligible to vote for 63 years. She could potentially vote for 15 or 16 presidential elections, and perhaps 31 or 32 midterm elections. But please don’t check my math!
I have never missed a presidential or midterm election, although I must confess I have missed just a few odd year elections, but several primaries. Nobody’s perfect. Since Marylu and I usually vote at the same time, she has a similar track record.
As Americans, we have a voice. Not everyone accepts your right to have a dissenting opinion, but you cast your ballot at the polling place. As a matter of fact, you have a top secret voice! No one can shout you down, snub you or discriminate against you for voting contrary to their wishes. You don’t have to tell. Use that voice and cast your vote! If you don’t know who to vote for, ask friends who hold convictions and values like yours.
Also remember that it is no sin to leave a few blanks on your ballot. You can vote for a representative, for example, but choose not to vote for a judge. Probably better than “eenie meenie, miney moe.”
Marylu and I enjoy the opportunity for early voting; that is a great convenience. But I don’t feel the same way about mail-in voting.
In the last election, there was a lot of controversy about mail-in ballots. The pandemic was raging, and concerns about congregating at the polls were legitimate. Mail-in ballots may have been good in a pinch, but such voting has its dangers; dangers which will not surface until the practice is firmly established. Although we always have a small percentage of voter fraud, there is a deeper concern I have: the concern for voter privacy.
When you vote at the poll, no one knows your choices. If someone bribes you to vote a certain way, you could take the bribe and double cross them (after all, they deserve it! — just kidding). If someone threatens you in some way, you can still vote your conscience. No one sees your decision.
According to congressionalreasearch.org, “... in the late 1800s with partisanship, campaign finance and inequality soaring to all-time highs, the United States began to roll out the secret ballot. The intentions were clear. Proponents like John Stuart Mill claimed the secrecy of the ballot would curb the power of intimidating landlords and the rampant vote-buying funded by the wealthy.
“Now embraced as a ‘cornerstone of modern democracy,’ the secret ballot brought an immediate reduction to election violence, intimidation and bribery. It also curtailed the Robber Barons’ vice-grip control over elections and diminished their hold on the democratic process.”
Americans need to review why we developed the secret ballot, and we need to ask ourselves if we are potentially recreating the problem secret ballots were intended to solve. If we are oblivious to the mistakes in our past, we will replicate them.
According to the Indiana Secretary of State, “Indiana offers absentee ballots by mail to voters who will be unable to vote in person. All other voters are expected to vote in person. Indiana offers early voting” (in.gov). This attempt at accommodation is moderate, but we need to keep our eyes open for abuse.
Let me leave you with a final challenge: if you haven’t voted already, make the effort. If not, you have lost “complainer’s rights.” Happy voting.
