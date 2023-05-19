With the news being what it is, we need some comic relief. About once a quarter, I share my favorite jokes, selected from jokes I share on Facebook. Ready? Let’s go.
Are people born with a photographic memory … or does it take time to develop?
I’ve been getting into astronomy so I installed a skylight. The people who live above me are furious.
Did you ever hear about the guy who could see the future when he picked his nose? His name was Nostrildamus.
A man walks into a bar with a little sliver of metal on his tie. The bartender says "sorry, we don't want your tie-pin here."
A man walks into a library and orders a hamburger. The librarian says, "This is a library!" The man apologizes and whispers, "I'd like a hamburger, please."
This joke may take you a minute: The bartender says, "We don't serve time travelers in here." A time traveler walks into a bar.
Yesterday, I drank a bottle of invisible ink. I was in the hospital all night waiting to be seen.
I was really depressed after I injured my neck in a car accident last year, but now I can look back and laugh.
I saw a movie about four guys carrying a coffin on their shoulders, running around the cemetery. Apparently the producers couldn't come up with a plot.
Have you heard about the rising political tensions between yogurt and penicillin? One side is probiotic, the other antibiotic. They're calling it a culture war.
A cop knocked on my door to tell me my dogs were chasing people on bikes. My dogs don’t even own bikes!
Sebastian is experiencing his performance evaluation with his frowning boss who says, “Sebastian, you used to be a great worker, but lately I never see you working when I come by your office. What happened?”
Sebastian looked at his boss and said, “Well, in August they carpeted the hallway …”
I accidentally swiped my donor card instead of my debit card today ... my groceries ended up costing me an arm and a leg.
What kind of bank accounts do marijuana dealers have? Joint accounts.
When I came home from the office supply store, I realized they had sold me a packet of cardboard instead of paper. I’m writing them a stiff letter.
My 6-year-old daughter has lined up all of her dolls toward the outdoor grill. Looks like she's preparing some kind of Barbie queue.
I recently decided to sell my vacuum cleaner; all it was doing was gathering dust.
I am currently reading an amazing book titled, “The History of Glue.” I just can't put it down.
The staff at the COVID test site didn't like it when I left saying, "stay positive, everyone!"
I decided to leave work an hour early today. The flight attendants started freaking out when I grabbed my parachute, though.
My friend was arrested for stealing luggage from the airport. His trial only lasted half an hour. It was a brief case.
I have a lactose intolerant friend who sells ice cream for a living. He can’t take it, but he can dish it out.
This one is for my geeky friends: A pepperoni of radius “z” and height “a” has a volume of “pi·z·z·a.”
I met a guy and asked his name. He said he was named after the brightest star in the night sky. I replied, “Are you Sirius?”
My son was gazing up at the sky, and he asked me how stars die.
"Usually an overdose," I said.
My American girlfriend recently had a knee transplant here in London, which is ironic: her name is Britney.
What were the monster's first words after Dr. Frankenstein brought him back to life after sewing together different body parts? “Thanks for re-membering me.”
My wife says I always end up using too many herbs in my dishes. So she told me to take some thyme out.
Did you hear about the man who put a beard on his Ford and called it a Lincoln?
Last summer our local police force decided to tackle an infestation of mosquitoes. They developed a special swat team.
Smile!
