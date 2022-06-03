Emil and Elmer showed up right on time. Their wives and mine were at a Christian women’s conference, so I suggested a get-together for we three temporary bachelors.
“Come on in, guys. I have some coffee today from Kenya to try!” I greeted as I beckoned them to have a seat.
“Boy, do we have a lot to talk about,” Elmer began. “So much in the news!”
“I’m still in shock about the Texas school shooting,” his brother, Emil, added. “I’ve grandchildren the age of those victims; I couldn’t help but cry when I heard about the awful shooting.”
“I felt that way too,” I added as Elmer nodded in agreement. “It doesn’t get sadder than that, does it? This will reignite the gun debate, with people at both extremes ignoring the many who take an approach somewhere in the middle.”
“There are certainly more crazy people in the world today,” Elmer concluded. “Period.”
Though perhaps speculative and simplistic, the three of us agreed with Elmer’s statement. It certainly seems to be so.
“But then there is that great news about more jobs coming to Kokomo,” Emil interjected. “Did you see that article in the paper? It said 1,400 new jobs are coming to the City of Firsts. Wow! A battery plant for EVs! We have had lots of good news in Kokomo over the years for sure. But this is a big one.”
“What’s an EV?” Elmer asked. “Too many abbreviations.”
“Sorry,” his brother, Emil, apologized. “EV stands for electric vehicle.”
“I also read that they are hoping to attract some smaller companies that will supply parts for this new venture between Stellantis and Samsung,” I commented enthusiastically. “Electric cars are the future, and it is exciting that our community will be part of that future.”
“I don’t know if I like them there electric cars,” Elmer complained. “I think there is nothing like gasoline. No charging time, nor worries about disposing of batteries, no worry about having to plead with the Chinese for them rare metals we gotta have for these batteries. They do a lot of polluting making them cars, too. It ain’t all a rose garden.”
“Yes, EVs certainly do have their issues. They are expensive and the metals and disposal issues are big,” I agreed. “But like it or not — they are going to take over. Not if, but how fast. And it seems to be pretty fast.”
“Have you priced gas lately?” Emil injected. “Every time I go to the gas station, it traumatizes me. I use a credit card, so the pain is delayed. But the shock still hits me. It’s double what it was a couple of years ago! I know there are a lot of reasons for this; the war in Ukraine doesn’t help. But gas vehicles have their issues, too.”
“I think those oil companies are one big rip-off,” Elmer complained. “Those executives live in their mansions with their chauffeurs and butlers and maids, and we are stuck struggling to make ends meet.”
“It’s not that simple,” I challenged. “Even if you fired all the big shots or cut their pay in half, it wouldn’t affect the price at the pump. Investors want big returns now, because they fear that the future will be bleak, with the push for green energy. So the companies don’t want to invest in more rigs because they are afraid — and reasonably so — that those rigs or pipelines will be unprofitable in a few years. It’s a tough spot.”
Emil jumped back in: “It is hard to even buy a car. Some dealers have empty lots, and their showrooms are more like an ordering center. Used vehicles are up 35%. I have an article I clipped out.” Emil proceeded to read.
“The average price of a used vehicle in the United States in November, according to Edmunds.com, was $29,011. And for the first time that anyone can recall, more than half of America’s households have less income than is considered necessary to buy the average-priced used vehicle” (source: fox13news.com).
“Makes me want to buy a moped,” Elmer griped.
“How about another cup of coffee?” I offered, smiling.
