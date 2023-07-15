“Hi, guys,” Emil greeted us as he walked in my front door. “I see Elmer beat me here.”
I nodded and offered both men a cup of coffee as we prepared for another news-sharing visit.
“I had a headache this morning,” Elmer began. “So I said to myself, ‘Elmer, you need to take some Tylenol.’ So I did. Then I saw this on the UPI website. Can you believe it?
“James Lewis, who was linked to the infamous Tylenol murders in Chicago in the early 1980s, was found dead in his Massachusetts home Sunday … more than 40 years after the murders of seven people in the Chicago area.
“Lewis, 76, was the only person ever charged in the case, but he was never declared directly responsible for the seven deaths. Instead, he was found guilty of attempting to extort $1 million from Tylenol parent company Johnson & Johnson in 1982.”
“Yeah,” Elmer continued, “the article said he never admitted guilt for the murders. They don’t know if he did it or was just taking advantage of the situation to extort money from the Tylenol people.”
“I don’t think he did it,” Emil commented. “I think whoever did it targeted one person — maybe a spouse. They doused their Tylenol with poison and then went to some stores and put poison pills in bottles here and there to make it look like victims were random. Of course most were — except that one.”
“I kind of lean that way, too,” I agreed. “Ever since then, anything you buy is sealed to make it tamper resistant. Those murders changed the way we package products.”
“Okay, I have something,” Emil offered. “It’s about artificial intelligence.”
“Then it’s about you,” Elmer jested. “You’re not as smart as you’re cracked up to be!”
Neither Emil nor I laughed.
“Sorry,” Elmer apologized as he turned red with embarrassment. “A little sibling rivalry. Not really, I just thought it would make a cool joke.”
We smiled and Emil went on. “It seems Harvard is about to use artificial intelligence — instead of a human teacher — to teach a class.”
Emil read: “Starting this fall, a popular intro-level coding course at Harvard University, CS50, will be taught by an AI instructor. ...
“’Our own hope is that, through AI, we can eventually approximate a 1:1 teacher: student ratio for every student in CS50, as by providing them with software-based tools that, 24/7, can support their learning at a pace and in a style that works best for them individually,’ CS50 professor David Malan told the university’s student newspaper. … ”
“So instead of bringing the teacher an apple, the teacher is an Apple,” Elmer chuckled. This time we laughed. He had redeemed himself.
“Things are changing so fast, it won’t be long until our heads are spinning,” I opined. “Let me share my tidbit of news. They have recently launched a fleet of driverless taxis in Beijing, China!”
“Read on,” Elmer encouraged. So I did.
“… driverless taxis will soon be available for hire in the capital city as the ... (local government agency) has decided to launch the commercial operation of autonomous vehicles and expand their serviceable area.
“On Friday, authorities in Beijing made a policy decision to allow eligible companies to operate driverless taxis without safety supervisors on board and charge passengers for the rides, marking a definite step in commercialization of intelligent transportation.”
“Self-driving taxis were rolled out on a trial basis in the capital in March following a series of road tests, which were conducted with safety supervisors on board” (source: chinadaily.com.cn).
“The good news,” Elmer jested, “is that riders won’t have to tip!”
“Yes, but can they obey the traditional command to ‘follow that car?’” Emil retorted.
We all had a laugh as I poured each of them another cup of coffee.
“To quote the wicked witch,” I concluded, “’Ohhhhh, what a world, what a world!’”
