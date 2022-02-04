Oscar Wilde is quoted as saying, “In the world there are only two tragedies. One is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it.”
I take this quotation with a grain of salt; many people do not get what they want, but are still happy in life. Others get what they want — and may also be happy. But the pointed truth within this quotation is this: we may discover we don’t actually like what we want!
The subject of “miswanting” is an important topic for every human being. Some aspects of miswanting go back to Biblical times and the 10th commandment: “You shall not covet.” Coveting is different than casually desiring something; it is rather, an intense (sometimes consuming) desire. It may include the myth that the coveted object will bring permanent satisfaction to life.
Our miswants can be immoral or unethical, but often are not wrong in themselves. Miswanting something may not always be coveting; we might want something noble and decent, but then discover we don’t like it once we attain.
“Miswanting describes the situation of mistakenly believing that getting a particular thing will make you happy. For instance, winning the lottery is a classic example of something that a lot of people desire, but many of those who have actually won it don’t always find the happiness they had anticipated. Those who want to win the lottery are therefore in a state of miswanting.
“... Psychologists argue that we very quickly incorporate such things into the backdrop of our lives, and when they become ordinary, we lose pleasure from them” (source: macmillandictionary.com).
By nature, children tend to think they know more than their parents and have to find out a few things the hard way. You can tell a toddler not to touch the hot oven door for example, but while you are not looking, she might touch it anyway. You immediately hear a cry and can deduce what happened. This is a clear example of her wanting something something she didn’t like!
People may get involved in a romantic relationship that is not healthy; they want that other person, but they really do not like that person. Salespersons or advertisers may urge us to make a purchase; they may even manipulate us so that we want their product. After purchasing the product, however, we realize life is the same. The lift is gone.
Many folks study for a career or work for a promotion, only to discover they really do not like what they are now doing. Sometimes one can gain exposure to the field at a lower level, but often we cannot discover what we really like until we take the plunge. That’s the sad part of miswanting.
We cannot eliminate miswanting; it is part of the human package. Still, we can sometimes check disappointing miswants.
First, we begin by accepting an authoritative moral code to filter our decisions and control our wants (like the 10 Commandments, for example). Our wants may also affect others; we need to consider the impact of our wants upon others.
Second, we need to make decisions based upon reason and an understanding of who we are and what we actually like, not emotion or idealism. We need to learn from previous miswants and rehearse them in our minds. Why should we waste our mistakes?
Third, we need to be willing to be different from the pack; what others like (or what they tell us we should like) may not be our reality.
Fourth, we need to try things out first, when we can. Before buying those expensive running shoes and all the equipment, try running in your less-expensive shoes and see if you actually keep up with it!
We can find happiness more dependably in the simple pleasures of life: family, friends, a thankful heart and developing a variety of interests.
Duty demands we do things we dislike. But when it comes to elective choices, I try to ask myself this question: “Do I really like this, or do I just want it?”
