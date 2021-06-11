Before I sensed a call to ministry, I earned an associate’s degree in electronics engineering technology in 1976. Although most of my computer classes involved keypunch (computer input came via punched cards), ours was the first class to use the new “mini-computer,” the forerunner of the PC.
Being out of the field for 20 years, I had a lot to learn when my high-tech friends at the church arranged for us to be online in 1996 with email and our own website. With the advent of laptops, iPads and the smartphone, a lot has changed. We now live in the age of the app (application).
In some ways, the apps we use document our lifestyles, especially those we elect to use. Some apps come loaded on your cellphone (news, weather, phone, texting, etc.), but most of us add apps from websites, the Amazon App Store or the (Google) Play Store, for example. Today’s column is about some of my favorite apps; I have many others that did not make the top of the list.
• I have been ordering from Amazon since 1996 (back when it was just books), so you can be sure I have several Amazon apps on my phone.
• GasBuddy will list the prices for gasoline in your current vicinity; really nice when you are taking long trips.
• When it comes to Bible apps, I like Bible Gateway — with its multitude of searchable translations. The Blue Letter Bible app is nice when you do not have a wifi connection. When I use an app for devotions, I prefer the one available from Our Daily Bread (odb.org).
• KeepNotes is the app for lists. I have a list for groceries, home centers, Walmart, etc. When you want to jot something down or want to compile lists of information, this is the app.
• ToDo Reminder works well for me. It is a straightforward appointment reminder with just a few bells and whistles.
• The Clock app is an alarm clock, timer, and stop watch. Like most of my apps, it is simple and straightforward.
• I use the Kroger, Menards and Lowes apps — not only to see if these stores carry an item — but also to find where in the store to look. It often takes less time than flagging down an employee. Sometimes you can save a few dollars via digital coupons from these apps.
• Google Maps is an important app in my book because it turns my phone into a GPS device; I have found it a pretty dependable source for step-by-step driving directions. I have become dependent on it. When we have solar flares and GPS devices are knocked, it may send you circling through Indian Heights rather than your destination. But that happens for a day out of many years.
The above apps are free. This year — for the first time — I have downloaded a free app that requires a subscription fee. It is the MLB (Major League Baseball) app. Although I am not much of a sports fan, I am a White Sox fan — but only when they are doing really well. This year is such a year. Because of stations changes, I cannot hear Sox games on my radio. So I am paying $3 per month to hear all the games via my cell-phone. For this season, it is worth it. I don’t need to watch the games. I am too cheap for that!
The credit card commercial asks, “What’s in your wallet?” My question to you is, “What’s on your cell phone?”
