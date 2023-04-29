Elmer and Emil, my imaginary friends, were sipping their second cup of coffee. The second pot was brewing; I hated to interrupt the conversation to grind the beans.
It was now time for us to begin our “items in the news” discussion. We had each saved or printed off an interesting clipping or two.
“We live in an age of shortages,” I began. “I read a Tribune article by Spencer Durham about the Ivy Tech ‘Reverse Job Fair,’ and thought to myself, ‘Now there is a good idea.’ Instead of having organizations send representatives to promote their organization, they send out staff to consider hiring candidates. Good thinking.”
I continued, “And then, also addressing the worker shortage, I came across a CNHI article by Sue Loughlin. We are struggling to staff our special ed positions in Indiana. Let me read it.”
“The number of working special education teachers in Indiana declined around 4% from 2014 to 2021, while the number of students in special education grew 12%, according to data reported last spring.
“Nationwide, in 2019, 44 states reported special education teacher shortages to the federal government, according to an April 2022 NPR report. For the 2021-22 school year that number jumped to 48.”
“And,” I added, “It is not just a shortage of special ed teachers. Many schools are seriously short of staff, including teachers, teacher’s aides and substitutes. I don’t know how they are making it work, it must be tough.”
“My turn. I have some thoughts about these there fired newscasters,” Elmer chimed in. “We all heard that Fox News gave Tucker Carlson the ax. I remember when he came on board to replace Bill O’Reilly, their previous big name. Carlson became even more a star than O’Reilly — that’s how I see it, anyways. Then Don Lemon got the nix from CNN after 17 years — on the same day. Something ain’t right about this.”
“Well,” I commented, “I don’t know about Lemon, but Carlson was connected to that big out-of-court settlement with that voting machine company. It will be interesting to see who they get to fill that huge void. Not that I watch cable anyhow. I read the news in print and online. TV news nowadays is meant to agitate you; it is a whole lot better — psychologically, I believe — to read the news. I do watch the news sometimes, though.”
“Okay, here is my contribution,” Emil began. “The three of us share the same opinion about marijuana, and it isn’t a good one. I think eventually the drug will be fully legal everywhere — simply because we cannot enforce laws that restrict it. But our society — probably including people we know and love — will have to pay the price tag.”
“Let me turn the other light on so you can see better to read the article in your hand,” I offered. Emil read aloud to us from a UPI article by Dennis Thompson (upi.com).
“Suspected suicide attempts linked to marijuana overdoses have been steadily increasing over the past decade, a new study reports.
“National Poison Data System records show a 17% yearly increase in reports of suicidal people who have been poisoned by using too much cannabis, said co-researcher Tracy Klein, an associate professor of nursing at Washington State University College of Nursing, in Vancouver.”
“The more common marijuana, the more problems we will see from it,” Emil predicted. “High drivers replacing the legacy of drunk drivers. Marijuana brain. All sorts of health and reproductive effects. Once the genie is out of the bottle, we cannot put him back. At this point, the genie is most of the way out.”
“And that might be true with Budweiser and Disney,” I added. “They are pushing social agendas, and not everyone agrees with those agendas. And some people of diverse viewpoints might resent businesses — supposedly about making money — using their wealth to finance social engineering and promoting divisive political issues.”
“Who said news is boring?” Elmer asked. Emil and I looked at one another: we’d never heard that criticism before.
