We recently spent some time at a state park lodge. Three women covered four positions: hostess, waitress, check-out and cook. They hustled, changed hats and made it work. But patrons had to be willing to wait.
We are not accustomed to having to wait, and we are not used to hearing “sorry; this is out of stock and we do not know when or if it will be back in stock.” We feel entitled to get what we want, and to have it now.
Most Americans are responding to this challenge with patience, while others highlight their demanding side, abusing clerks and workers in the process. This adds to the shortage, as workers are more prone to quit after repeated encounters with irate customers.
Does this worker shortage seem alien to you? It does to me. But it is the reality to which we must adjust.
Employees are categorized in three ways, according to shiftboard.com. They include (1) the engaged, who are enthusiastic workers. Then (2) the not engaged, who are showing up for work, but not putting their hearts into it. Then comes (3) the actively disengaged, who are not merely unhappy, but also undermine the work done by others.
Whatever the nomenclature, we live in the era of the “Great Resignation.” According to Gallup, “... 48% of America’s working population is actively job searching or watching for opportunities. Businesses are facing a staggeringly high quit rate — 3.6 million Americans resigned in May alone — and a record-high number of unfilled positions. And Gallup discovered that workers in all job categories, from customer-facing service roles to highly professional positions, are actively or passively job hunting at roughly the same rate.”
The experts are trying to figure out what is happening, but their answers are partial. According the CNBC, “Millions of lost positions have yet to return to the job market but there are near-record job openings. ... Enhanced unemployment benefits ended nationwide on Labor Day, and even sooner in many states. So far, evidence suggests benefits didn’t play a big role in sidelining workers.
“Other factors are at play, according to economists. They include COVID health risks, early retirements, care duties, built-up savings and other frictions.”
There has to be more to this phenomenon than the above. Perhaps some have realized there is more to life than work, and they have discovered they can hobble along by spending less. I have known a number of folks who worked three part-time jobs. Perhaps some of them have scaled back to two jobs.
In some cases, couples may have realized they could survive with one income. Cooking at home, for example, will save families a fortune (lunch at some fast food establishments is approaching $10!); providing your own childcare cuts more expenses. Sometimes it is better to save money than make more money.
Yet others might simply prefer to live by the generosity of others (I am trying not to say “mooch”), or to work just enough to have money for a social life. There is no concern about getting ahead, developing expertise or mastering a trade. You make enough money to party and then quit. When money runs out, you find a job for a bit.
It may take years before we completely understand the current phenomenon. All we can do for the present is live with it.
According to the radio program “Breakpoint,” some of us may have “… a bad understanding of work. On one hand are workaholics, enslaved to jobs as a source of meaning and identity. On the other hand are the perpetual adolescents, unwilling to commit to serious labor, and hoping the perfect job will just fall in their laps.”
The commentary, written from an evangelical viewpoint, continues: “Work isn’t something to worship; it is one way we can worship our Creator. It’s a way we give to the world, not just take from it” (source: https://colsoncenter.libsyn.com).
In some instances, working as a way to contribute something to benefit others (not just receiving a paycheck) might be a starting point toward a better direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.