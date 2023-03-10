When I moved to Kokomo in 1983, I discovered more differences than I anticipated. Food such as gyros, Italian sausage or Italian beef were ubiquitous in Chicago, but mostly unheard of here in the City of Firsts.
People cleaned their rugs in Indiana with sweepers instead of vacuums. I never heard of thin breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches, or chicken and noodles. I have to admit, however, that it was fun to adjust to a new culture, new dishes and new vocabulary. You don’t know what you don’t know until you find out.
It is human nature to view our local neck of the woods as a microcosm of the rest of the world. In a way it is. Most of what we do locally, other human beings do far away. But not always. Notice a few trends that remind us that our ways are not necessarily the ways of the rest of the world.
One obvious difference between America and most of the world is that we do not use the metric system. At one time, in the 1980s, we were committed to make the switch, but backed off. I suspect this was a mistake. Look at all the sockets we have to have for our wrench sets!
When I drive around Kokomo, I don’t see a lot of electric vehicles. True, I don’t drive massive distances. True, I am not the most observant guy.
But note this: recent data suggests that 1 in 7 cars purchased around the world is an EV; traditional gas engine car sales have declined by 25% since 2017.
According to ea.org, “Together, China and Europe accounted for more than 85% of global electric car sales in 2021, followed by the United States (10%), where they more than doubled from 2020 to reach 630,000.”
One difference between American cars and cars elsewhere has been our propensity for automatic transmissions. Most of the world’s drivers drove autos with manual transmissions. Now that electric cars are taking over — most of them have no transmissions — that difference will be eliminated.
On another front, countries such as the U.K. and Sweden have slowed down “gender transitions” for minors. Last August, Breakpoint reported, “Lisa Selin Davis chronicled the last days of the Tavistock clinic, which was shuttered after its ‘gender-affirming’ treatment methods came under serious scrutiny. Thousands of children have been treated at Tavistock which, in the last 10 years, had seen a 4,000% increase in referrals for girls alone. The vast majority of younger patients were prescribed puberty blockers, drugs that are now known to cause brain swelling and vision loss.
“… And then last week, as The Times of London reported, around 1,000 families are expected to join a lawsuit filed against the Tavistock clinic for rushing their children into life-altering puberty blockers.
“Other European countries are also pumping the brakes on these sexual experiments on children. Davis pointed to ‘uber-progressive’ countries like Sweden and Finland that have pushed back ‘firmly and unapologetically’ against such interventions. The American approach, on the other hand, is now ‘at odds with a growing consensus in the West to exercise extreme caution when it comes to transitioning young people’” (source: colsoncenter.libsyn.com).
Gun ownership is another big distinction between the U.S. and other nations. According to Kara Fox of CNN, “The United States is the only nation in the world where civilian guns outnumber people. ... SAS researchers estimate that Americans own 393 million of the 857 million civilian guns available, which is around 46% of the world’s civilian gun cache.” When you consider that the population of the U.S. only makes up 4.25% of the world’s population, you can see how distinct we are.
Another way we Americans are different involves telling time. According to Larissa and Michael Milne, “America uses a 12-hour clock with AM and PM while the rest of the world uses the International Standard 24-hour clock, dating back to the ancient Egyptians, that we reserve for the military. There is one exception, the BBC has tried over the years to use the 24-hour clock but backs off due to complaints from traditionalists,” (source: huffpost.com).
With that timely comment, I bid you adieu. As the Brits say, “Must dash.”
