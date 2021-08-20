“Seconds count.”
That’s what Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy Ezekial Zimmerman said during a June 16 Howard County Board of Commissioners meeting when he spoke of the importance of clear address numbers displayed on buildings and houses.
Zimmerman told commissioners that a week before the meeting, deputies responding to a call regarding an overdose initially went to the wrong house because the location of the emergency didn’t have the address number clearly marked.
“We’re not trying to make a buck off this ordinance,” Zimmerman told commissioners. “We just want to make sure that when your family is in a time of need, whether it be a medical emergency or it’s where we show up and we help out, that we can get there as quickly and safely as possible. and not miss the house because we go to where we think the house would be, but it’s misnumbered or not clearly marked.”
Following those remarks, the county Board of commissioners voted to pass an ordinance requiring that all buildings — houses, apartments and businesses — have street address numbers identifying the location.
When the ordinance was posted to the Howard County Government Facebook page, comments that included the words “tyranny,” “useless government,” “time to move” and “never comply” flooded the post.
Only a handful of commenters stated that they recognized the ordinance was for safety reasons and that not only police, fire and ambulatory services would appreciate the move, but food and package delivery drivers would be thankful for the ordinance.
This is just another example of an enactment meant to help others being seen by some as unconstitutional. Wouldn’t you want safety services officials to quickly and easily locate you or a loved one quickly and easily in an emergency situation?
Some commenters were concerned that local stores would not have enough of the lettering to provide for all residences in the county. However, for local fire departments, providing the address numbers is nothing new; they have been providing them for years — usually for just a small donation.
Numerous fire departments in Howard and surrounding counties, including Taylor Township Fire Rescue and Galveston and Russiaville volunteer fire departments, make the mailbox posts for as little as $15.
We urge county residents to reach out to their local fire department and get the address displays placed by the Oct. 1 deadline for the safety of their neighbors, loved ones and those agencies working to keep us all safe.
