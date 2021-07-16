Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.