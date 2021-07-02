These are exciting times to be living in Kokomo. Why? Walk into any downtown eatery at lunchtime and you’ll hear about it, or check social media and you’ll see it.
The buzz is coming from the Kokomo BobKats of The Basketball League. In their inaugural season, the team finished at the top of the Midwest Division. After defeating the Dayton Flight 92-90 on the road in Game 1 of the best-of-three series Wednesday, the BobKats return to Kokomo for Game 2 today. If necessary, Game 3 will be held Saturday in Kokomo.
The BobKats kicked off their regular season home games April 9 in the famed Memorial Gymnasium. Since then, BobKats fever has hit Kokomo hard. County Commissioner Paul Wyman frequently tweets about the team from his courtside seat. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore tweeted earlier this year, “Lovin’ this BobKats team and the excitement they’re bringing every game!”
And locals don’t love them just because they’re winning — it’s that they’re having fun. The BobKats Facebook page has numerous videos of the team: Players dancing in the tunnel prior to being announced at a game, Coach Cliff Levingston doing the “Cupid Shuffle” with fans on the court after a game, photos of players posing with students at the schools they visit.
And for that reason — the 19-5 regular-season record doesn’t hurt either — the city has completely embraced the BobKats. Kokomo resident Andrea Mast tweeted Tuesday, “I want to thank @KBobkats for breathing life back into Kokomo and Memorial Gym.”
The BobKats announced via their Facebook page that a white-out has been declared for the game. According to the post, those who plan to attend Friday’s game are asked to wear white clothing: “Everybody, we need you!!! Let’s make Memorial Gym rock with how loud we get.”
The success and popularity of the team comes when the city needs it most, as more events are relaunching following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the popular Haynes Apperson Festival kicked off Thursday in Foster Park. The fest featured the band Sister Hazel on Thursday and will feature Here Come the Mummies tonight with legendary band Three Dog Night closing out the event Saturday. In addition to the rides, food vendors, cruise-in car shows and fireworks show, a parade will roll through downtown Kokomo at 2 p.m. today.
And if you want to take a break from the festival, head to Memorial Gym for the BobKats playoff game, where there will be a sea of fans supporting the team — a sea of white, to be exact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.