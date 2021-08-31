Horrific stories came out of Afghanistan in the past couple of weeks as U.S. forces worked to withdraw from a country where they had been at war for 20 years. On Aug. 23, pictures taken at the airport in Kabul showed people desperate to flee Taliban rule falling to their deaths as they clung to aircraft departing the country. The week before, hundreds of thousands were displaced as provincial capitals all over Afghanistan fell to Taliban troops.
Then came an Islamic State suicide attack Thursday that killed at least 182 people at an airport gate in Kabul in what U.S. officials called the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The blast went off as 116,000 people were trying to flee the country.
Thirteen of those killed in the blast were U.S. troops: 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and an Army soldier.
Flags were dropped to half staff statewide Friday when it was announced that one of the service members killed was 22-year-old Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, of Logansport.
“This young man had not yet even turned 30 and still had his entire life ahead of him,” Logansport Mayor Chris Martin stated in a Facebook post after Sanchez’ death was announced.
The future disappeared for 12 other American men and women that day in Kabul, many of whom were infants when the Sept. 11 terror attacks — which kicked off the war in Afghanistan — occurred nearly 20 years ago. Of the 13 who died, five were just 20 years old, including one who was expecting his first child in less than a month. The other seven ranged in age from 22 to 25, along with one who was 31 years old.
In an interview with the Logansport Pharos-Tribune on Monday, Sanchez’ mother, Coral Briseño, said she was told that the day her son died, his focus was on getting children out of the gate at the Kabul airport.
“It was because of him that more kids are alive and have a future,” she said.
While we mourn the loss of 13 troops, including one of our fellow Hoosiers, let’s remember that because of them, there are thousands of people who now have a future.
