It was a long time coming for Pet’s Choice in Kokomo. For years now, the pet store has faced allegations of selling sick and malnourished puppies, and various investigations have raised concerns about the store and the breeder who sold the store its animals.
It was not uncommon to see social media posts about unhealthy animals at the pet store.
An investigation by WRTV in 2019 contained information from customers who had purchased a boxer puppy that ended up having genetic deformities. The dog eventually had to be euthanized because of its issues.
In addition, Pet’s Choice appeared on Bailing Out Benji’s list of Indiana pet stores that buy puppies from known puppy mills. The nonprofit organization works to educate the public and advocate against puppy mills.
According to Mindi Callison, founder and executive director of Bailing Out Benji, the group files public records requests in multiple states to gather certificates of veterinary inspection to determine who is selling puppies across state lines and to whom. Callison told Tribune reporter Tyler Juranovich that Pet’s Choice has bought puppies from Tiffanie’s LLC of Missouri for the past couple of years.
The Humane Society of North America’s 2019 edition of its annual “The Horrible Hundred” publication include Tiffanie’s LLC on its list, which uses state and USDA inspections of breeders to list “problem puppy mills and dog sellers.”
An inspection by the Missouri Department of Agriculture on Tiffanie’s LLC found dozens of puppies died at the facility in 2018, some due to the highly contagious and sometimes fatal parvovirus, according to the Humane Society, and that puppies with the virus weren’t taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
But surprisingly, amid all the issues the pet store and its affiliates faced over the years, it wasn’t unhealthy animals that caused store owner Miles Handy to pack up the Kokomo location earlier this week. It was an eviction notice for owing $18,500 in rent.
For many in Kokomo, the store won’t be missed, and there is a far better option available if you’re looking to add a companion to your home: the Kokomo Humane Society. Until Sunday, dog adoptions only cost $50 and cat adoptions are $20. In our own city – and in many others across the state – the kennels are full, and staff is overwhelmed.
Adopting from your local shelter helps more than just the life of the animal you welcome. You also help another animal by opening up kennel space. As the saying goes, “adopt, don’t shop.”
