Where were you Monday night?
If you’re a voter in Howard County, the correct answer to that question should be: “I attended the candidate forum.”
Local candidates for commissioner, Superior Court I and sheriff participated in the event at Indiana University Kokomo’s Kresge Auditorium ahead of the May 3 primary election.
The event, put on by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters and the Tribune, gave voters the chance to hear where candidates stand when it comes to issues concerning the county.
Current Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Harold Vincent, Republican candidates for sheriff, were in attendance, as well as Jeff Lipinski and Leonard Baxter, Republican candidates for Howard County Commissioner District 1. The candidates each had a segment dedicated to their race during which they took turns answering questions about topics ranging from the county’s 911 radio system and business property taxes to solar and alternative energy projects and economic development goals for the county.
Republican candidates for Superior Court I judgeship Blake Dahl and Matthew Elkin offered background information about themselves to the crowd, as did Lisa Washington, Democratic candidate for Commissioner District 1.
And while the crowd filled most of the auditorium, this event should have been a standing room only event.
A quick search on several community Facebook pages shows dozens of comments about the exact issues the candidates addressed Monday.
Are you posting on social media about being concerned for officers’ safety? Then you should have been in attendance to know where candidates stood on the topic.
Are you and your neighbors concerned about solar energy projects in the county? Then you — and your neighbors — should have been at the forum.
Does the economic future of the county impact you? The answer to this question, of course, is yes.
We get it: Primary elections don’t see the attention November’s general elections get. But it’s time to change that stigma. We’ve all heard the saying, “If you don’t vote, you can’t comment.”
It’s time for those who comment on social media posts about these local issues to make their voices heard where it matters. Before next month’s election, get to know the candidates and where they stand on local issues. And, on May 3, get out and make your voice heard.
