“Sesame Street” producers announced earlier this month that Elmo will be getting a puppy named Tango when the show’s 52nd season begins this fall.
“We wanted to explore that special bond between children and pets by introducing this new character,” Kay Wilson Stallings, a Sesame Workshop executive, said in an announcement.
The bond between pets and children has withstood the test of time: Timmy and Lassie, Snoopy and Charlie Brown and Clifford and Emily. And if you’re looking to add your own Tango to the family, now is the time: numerous shelters are reporting alarming numbers of animals being surrendered.
The overwhelming numbers come as pandemic restrictions ease and people are moving on from animals adopted as “pandemic pets.”
Locally, the Kokomo Humane Society is at capacity with animals, according to shelter officials. In a video posted to the group’s Facebook page last week, officials stated they “are beyond packed.”
The video shows the shelter’s interaction rooms — typically used as a place for potential adopters to spend time with animals to get to know them — being used as holding spaces for dogs because all the pens are filled.
“Trying to stay on top of this many animals is a crushing feeling to the staff here,” the shelter official added.
With so many animals comes added duties for staffers: in addition to feeding and cleaning each animal and its pen, each dog must be walked, certain animals need medication and special attention and there are endless loads of laundry to be cleaned.
But adopting an animal isn’t the only way to help the shelter during their time of need. Volunteers are sought to help clean food and water dishes, put treats in toys to help keep animals busy and play with cats and rabbits. Donations in the form of cleaning supplies and blankets are also needed.
As many of us learned by watching “Sesame Street” as children, let’s all try to give back and help our community.
Visit www.kokomohumane.org to fill out an adoption form, sign up to volunteer or see a list of items the shelter needs. Now through Sunday, the Kokomo Humane Society is holding a Christmas in July event with adoption specials, which comes as part of PetSmart’s National Adoption Week. Some of the shelter’s dogs and cats will be at PetSmart, 1367 S. Reed Road, Kokomo, for the event. Check the shelter’s Facebook page for information on which dogs will be featured at PetSmart.
