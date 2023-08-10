Recent test scores in Indiana, as well as across the nation, show our young people are struggling in school. As one lawmaker pointed out, the basis of all learning begins with reading, which is why it’s so important in elementary schools.
Last year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress scores showed only 33% of Hoosier fourth graders were proficient in reading. One out of every five third graders is not proficient in key literacy skills, per the most recent state IREAD test results.
“We need to do better than that," state Rep. Jake Teshka said in an article in the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute. "Reading is the foundation of all other learning.”
Lawmakers made it a point to take the state’s young people into consideration with legislation passed in the 2023 General Assembly. HEA 1558 — authored by Teshka — requires school districts to adopt the science of reading curriculum, which is based on decades of research into how young people actually learn to read.
The science of reading prescribes instruction for concepts such as word recognition, decoding, phonological awareness, and sight word recognition for younger students.
In addition, teacher preparation programs at the state's colleges and universities must also use the curriculum based in the science of reading by 2024 or risk losing accreditation. This is important because 11 of 18 programs evaluated in Indiana received a D or F grade. Thanks to HEA 1158, colleges and universities in the state will have to provide evidence or documentation regarding how they are aligning the science of reading into their curriculum.
Indiana is not alone in requiring science of reading. Thirty-eight other states, including neighboring Michigan and Kentucky, have put a focus on it.
Perhaps the biggest proof of the science of reading and the impact it can have on students is “the Mississippi miracle.” After a similar literacy law was passed there, Mississippi went from being the second worst ranked state for fourth-grade reading to 21st in just seven years, according to a report by PBS News Hour in May.
We applaud Hoosier lawmakers for taking this step toward better learning and education. Let’s hope that we can have our own miracle right here in Indiana and that the science of reading curriculum will give our young people the learning skills they need to succeed.
