Everywhere you look someone wants to share their political beliefs. It’s on every social media platform and in the form of stickers on the backs of vehicles. Talk of politics can be found in your office, at your organization’s luncheon and at your holiday family gathering.
With so many people offering up their political views, it makes us wonder: Where are these people when it’s time to vote?
The lack of urgency among Howard County voters was evident in early November when this year’s general election saw only 41% of voters cast a ballot.
According to official election results as reported in Saturday’s Kokomo Tribune by reporter Tyler Juranovich, that’s less than the number of voters who turned out for the 2018 midterms, when 48% of registered Howard County voters visited the polls.
But it’s not just Howard County voters who need to step it up.
Voter turnout was just 39% in Miami County and up slightly in Tipton County, where 46% of registered voters headed out to the polls.
Across the nation, only 50% of registered voters found it important to get out and cast their vote. And in Indiana, the general election prompted 41% of registered voters to head to the polls.
So what’s the reason behind the low voter turnout?
It’s a shame that so little importance is placed on something people before us fought for the right to do.
Let’s get those voter turnout numbers up! Get registered now so your voice can be heard later. There are several ways to do that.
Anyone not already registered to vote can go online to www.indianavoters.com, click “Apply Now” then “Register to Vote.” All you need is a valid Indiana driver’s license or Indiana state-issued identification card number.
You can also apply in person at the local voter registration office, 120 E. Mulberry St., Room 100, Kokomo; at any BMV license branch if you are conducting a “credential transaction,” such as obtaining a driver’s license, permit or identification card; or at a public assistance office if you are applying for service or assistance.
To register to vote or update your current registration by mail, you will need to complete and return the voter registration form found online at www.in.gov/sos. Return the form to Howard County Voter Registration, 120 E. Mulberry St., Room 100, Kokomo, IN 46901.
Once your voter registration application is received, your county voter registration office will process the application and determine your eligibility. If you are eligible, the county office will send you a voter registration acknowledgment card.
Check your voter registration status anytime at www.indianavoters.com or by calling 1-866-IN-1-VOTE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.