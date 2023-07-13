The initial announcement sounded good: A new law, part of the new budget passed by the Indiana Legislature this year, would eliminate school textbook and curricular fees for families.
Ryan Glaze, superintendent of Tipton Community Schools, told Kokomo Tribune education reporter Spencer Durham the measure should have been done years ago.
“I’ve always felt like charging for textbooks in Indiana has been unconstitutional, completely,” Glaze said in a story about the new law.
But what looks good at first glance isn’t always as it seems: Only $160 million was set aside by the General Assembly to help cover the textbook and curricular costs.
Indiana will pay out a flat rate of $151.88 per student for textbook and curricular fees, an amount that, for some public schools, will cause major issues.
Take, for example, the cost for Tipton students. Textbooks and curricular materials for those in kindergarten through second grades cost an average of $73. However, for those in third through fifth grade, costs run $152 a student and for high schoolers, costs are $275. So where will the money not paid by the state come from? The answer is from the schools, including their education funds, which is dedicated to teacher salaries.
School administrators are now left panicking to find the money, and for some, having to decide whether they can even afford to hire staffers to fill open positions. For example, Taylor Community Schools treasurer Renae Adams said a vacancy there might have to be left unfilled.
Western School Corporation Superintendent Mark DuBois, who said he is looking at dipping into the school corporation’s rainy day fund to cover the difference.
“We’re at a loss on how we offset this shortfall,” he told Durham.
While we applaud lawmakers for taking this step and taking the burden off parents and guardians, the schools should have been taken into consideration and more funding should have been made available. Now, the burden has simply moved from parents to the schools.
