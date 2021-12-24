Take a look around at all the holiday spirit in Kokomo right now. Of course, you’ll find it in Highland Park, at The Frozen Sandlot in Kokomo Municipal Stadium or at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds.
But that’s just part of it.
It began with the We Care telethon a few weeks ago. It’s at Favors Christmas Dinner, where free meals will be served on Christmas Day. And it was most definitely at Aldi on Monday, when members of the Kokomo Police Department used money they collected throughout the year to pay for shoppers’ groceries.
Those of us who call Howard County home know just how great of a community it is. And the giving spirit is just one of the main reasons why.
Earlier this week, the Tribune reported that a local couple took a truck full of supplies to Mayfield, Kentucky, to help victims of a Dec. 10 tornado that killed 58 people. That same week, the Indiana Patriot Guard was set up at Hawg Heaven to collect items for those affected by the tornado.
The list of people in our community willing to rush and help others in need goes on and on.
It’s so refreshing to hear the abundance of good news stories this time of year — especially as the COVID-19 pandemic not only continues to disrupt everyday activities, but also as the omicron variant has the state’s hospitals once again packed with patients.
Too many of us have lost loved ones since early 2019 to the pandemic. Family members will be missing from our holiday celebrations this year. And while the holiday will be a struggle for some in our community, it’s important to be the difference for others.
Favors Christmas Dinner organizer Ken Cockrell said it best when he explained it only takes one moment to help your neighbor.
Cockrell told the Tribune that while he misses the camaraderie of a sit-down meal, he’s still glad to know a Christmas meal will be available for those who need it throughout the Howard County area this weekend.
It all comes down to one thing, he explained.
“Sometimes, it’s those little things that can really change a person’s life,” he said, “even if it’s just for a moment. Some of these people, I won’t see again until next year, but it’s just that one moment that can really make an impact.”
For at least one moment this holiday season, do one small thing to help change someone’s life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.