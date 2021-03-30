“This is deadly serious.”
Those are the words President Joe Biden used Monday when he urged governors to reinstate mask mandates as dozens of states begin to ease restrictions.
“We are doing things prematurely,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said that same day as he and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spoke in a virtual White House health briefing.
“Just please hold on a little while longer,” Walensky stated, before saying she has a feeling of “impending doom” with an increase of COVID-19 cases.
These were just some of the comments made early this week by Biden and the nation’s top health experts.
Walensky said Monday cases of the virus have increased in the U.S. about 10% over the past week to about 60,000 cases per day, with both hospitalizations and deaths on the rise as well.
Michigan, for example, has seen a rapid increase in cases recently. On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that during Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,101 per day. In Indiana, the number of positive COVID-19 cases began to climb after a drop in late February, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. It was reported Monday by the ISDH that an additional 730 Hoosiers were diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total to 684,733.
The hope is that more Hoosiers will continue to get vaccinated as the state opens vaccine eligibility to residents age 16 and older today. And the vaccines are available in our area, as noted by a social media post made Tuesday by officials with the Howard County Health Department.
“We have opened up additional appointments for the Howard County Health Department’s Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics occurring this week at the Kokomo Event center!”
According to ourshot.in.gov, which allows Hoosiers to register for a vaccine online, appointments can be made at Kroger Pharmacy on South Washington Street; Walmart, Walgreens and Meijer pharmacies, all on East Markland Avenue; Kokomo Event Center on North Reed Road; Walgreens on South Lafountain Street; Walgreens on West Sycamore Street; Kokomo Education Center on St. Joseph Drive; and Kroger on North Dixon Road.
And while it’s beneficial that more residents are getting vaccinated each day, the concern moves to April 6 when the state’s mask mandate will be lowered to an advisory. When Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement about the downgraded mandate on March 23, he added that he would continue to wear a mask, and he encouraged others to do so.
It’s now been one year that we’ve all been wearing masks. We understand it’s uncomfortable. We know masks make communicating with other challenging. We agree it’s frustrating going into a business and having to wear a mask, and it’s annoying to wear one when you’re shopping. But to prevent further sickness and death, we need to continue to take steps to keep each other safe.
“People want to be done with this. I, too, want to be done with this,” the CDC’s Walensky said Monday as she blamed the recent uptick in cases to travel and loosening restrictions.
Toward the end of last week, Paul Wyman, Brad Bray and Jack Dodd, the Howard County commissioners, told the Tribune they were leaning toward following the state’s guidelines on not continuing a mask mandate or business restrictions locally. The commissioners said they would be discussing the issue this week amongst themselves and would have a decision by the board’s next regular meeting on April 5.
We hope they keep in mind the words of caution Biden, Fauci and Walensky spoke and urge Howard County residents to keep their masks on for the time being, and to continue to socially distance themselves from others.
Because, as Biden also stated Monday, “this is not politics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.