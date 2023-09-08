Health and safety of Hoosiers have long been a concern: In 2022, an America’s Health Rankings report listed Indiana as 35th in the nation regarding overall health with the state being one of the 10 worst when it comes to cancer-related deaths.
Given all the health risks already facing Hoosiers, it's a given that pesticide regulations should be clear and precise.
But following a last-minute amendment by Republican lawmakers to a 90-page administrative, confusion reigns supreme regarding pesticide regulations in Indiana.
Specifically, HEA 1623 changed the way state agencies adopt regulations implementing state and federal laws. The bill also put lawmakers in charge of new pesticide regulations.
One of its sponsors, Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, said the bill would improve transparency. The new regulations, though, are anything but transparent, according to sources in a recent article by CNHI Indiana reporter Carson Gerber. Concerns were first brought up by Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, during a senate committee hearing.
Glick called the bill “far-reaching” and joined Democrats in voting against the amendment. Her concerns echoed those of Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, who noted she frequently hears from constituents about the health impact of pesticides.
“Creating confusion and removing oversight on pesticide use is just outrageous and very dangerous for Hoosiers,” Yoder said.
Indiana pesticide program administrator Dave Scott said that due to the rushed amendment – lawmakers were given only hours to review the 54-page amendment – his office is left picking up the pieces without guidance.
“It’s left us guessing a little bit,” Scott said. “Actually, not a little bit. A lot.”
These sentiments are concerning, especially given recent data provided by the Environmental Protection Agency. Over 1,800 reports of pesticides adversely effecting people, pets and plants were made over the past decade.
Since the end of April when the bill was approved, those involved in pesticide enforcement and enforcement of licensing requirements remain unclear about regulations, according to Scott.
“Some regulatory requirements have been in place for 30 or 40 years, and to change them or disrupt the process now is going to turn everything on its head,” he said.
Before lawmakers took action, decisions regarding pesticides and their use were in the hands of the state chemist and Indiana’s Pesticide Review Board, which still has authority over new pesticides as they enter the market. That’s where their authority ends. HEA 1623 is a big step backward in the protection and care of Hoosiers. Now that legislators have taken control of pesticide regulations, it’s time for them to provide clarity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.