Only about 40% of eligible Indiana school districts are enrolled in a federal program that provides free breakfast and lunch for students.
According to reporting by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, this state is well behind the 67.5% national average for school districts participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP. Through the program, all students in schools with high poverty rates receive free meals.
Researchers told the Chronicle that some districts are hesitant to adopt the program for a simple reason. Without the information they glean from families signing up for the free and reduced-price lunch program, school districts fear they won’t have the data they need to apply for money through a major funding source, the federal Title 1 remedial reading program.
In 2023, where technology allows tracking for just about any set of data, there has to be a better way.
We often take for granted the food on our plates, as it’s easy in a country as wealthy as ours to assume that eating when we’re hungry is a basic facet of life. But for many, it isn’t.
According to Feeding America, one out of every eight Hoosier children faces hunger. Almost half of Hoosier households receiving foods stamps have children. Additionally, many families struggle to pay for healthy food options including fruit and vegetables.
Educators are aware of this problem. Visit a school on a Friday afternoon, or just before a holiday break, in an area where poverty rates are high and you’ll likely see teachers stuffing students’ backpacks with extra snacks, cereal and water. Groups like Blessings in a Backpack often provide the supplies for these children, who aren’t guaranteed a solid, healthy meal until they return to school.
When the cupboard is bare at home, it’s equally difficult for parents to pay for school meals. While there are other means to help children and families in a financial bind, taking advantage of a federal program that pays for meals is the most logical step. It also removes the need for parents to fill out an application.
Our state and federal officials, particularly in the education arena, should work together to clear the hurdle of Title 1 tracking that doesn’t rely solely on meal applications.
Perhaps a summer work session in Indianapolis coupled with some initiative from our congressional delegation could lead to a solution, one that keeps children fed.
— Jeffersonville News and Tribune
