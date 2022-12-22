The American Legislative Exchange Council is urging state lawmakers to adopt legislation that would shield companies from political boycotts by investors, banks and other companies that deal with U.S. businesses.
The ready-made law comes after major retailers refused to sell MyPillow products because of comments made by owner and spokesman Michael J. Lindell in support of former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen 2020 election.
Then, when fellow conspiracy theorist Elon Musk bought Twitter, half of the social media company’s top 100 advertisers, most notably Chevrolet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ford and Merck & Co., decided to stop advertising on the site.
According to a report by National Public Radio, those and other companies in this year alone had spent more than $750 million on the platform before pulling the plug.
The model legislation, called the Eliminate Political Boycotts Act, urges state governments, local police departments, public universities and other governmental entities to add a clause in contracts requiring businesses to “not engage in economic boycotts,” according to a November report by The Guardian.
In typical Alec fashion, the measure comes ready for introduction. All legislators have to do is fill in the name of their state before passing the bill into law.
According to Alec, the legislation is needed now to fight the “woke capitalism” spreading across the country.
The Guardian quotes the proposed law.
“Corporations are boycotting and sanctioning essential industries, such as fossil fuel and agriculture producers, by refusing to provide them with products or services or imposing undue burdens on them,” the measure reads. “Banks are increasingly denying financing to creditworthy companies solely for the purpose of marketing their environmental or social justice credentials, to the detriment of their clients and shareholders.”
A similar bill was proposed in Indiana in January, according to a report by the Indianapolis Star. HB1224, also being touted by Alec, read that state governments could not invest or contract with companies that boycotted energy companies dealing in coal and gas. The legislation was signed by lawmakers in Texas and, according to the Indy Star, a “handful of other states” are also considering the measure.
Let’s hope Indiana lawmakers pass on this legislation, but if they do consider it, let’s hope they do more than fill in the blanks.
They are, after all, Indiana lawmakers. They should be passing legislation aimed addressing issues in Indiana, not rubber-stamping measures put forward by interests from out of state.
