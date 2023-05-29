Auto club AAA recently released a travel forecast for Memorial Day 2023 stating it could be “one for the records books, especially at airports.”
More than 42 million Americans were projected to travel this holiday weekend. Focusing on statewide figures, AAA estimated that 891,081 Hoosiers will travel.
All of us are busy with ... life.
Most of us have jobs, families, other responsibilities that keep us moving nonstop. While there are apps, podcasts and other forms of media that attempt to help us take a moment and breathe, or stop for 30 minutes for a brisk walk, it’s still an effort for many of us.
Reflecting on Memorial Day is something we should be sure to take time for this weekend, amid the traveling, cookouts and holiday discount shopping.
Not to be confused with Veterans Day, Memorial Day is a time to focus on and mourn America’s fallen service members. The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to stop what they’re doing at 3 p.m. Monday and pause for a moment of silence to remember those who served in the U.S. military.
If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate the holiday, consider visiting the South Union Cemetery Annual Memorial Service, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The event will be held at South Union Cemetery, 1050 W. 00 N. South, Kokomo, with the Rev. Mark Miller, of Burlington Methodist Church, as guest speaker. The Burlington American Legion Post 414 Color Guard will present colors, 21-gun salute and taps.
Other options to commemorate the day, according to the Memorial Day Foundation, which works to increase awareness and respect for the holiday, include the following:
- Visit cemeteries and place flags or flowers on the graves of our fallen heroes.
- Fly the U.S. flag at half-staff until noon. Memorial Day is a day of “National Mourning.”
- Attend religious services of your choice.
- Visiting memorials.
- Participate in a “National Moment of Remembrance” at 3 p.m. local time, to pause and think upon the meaning of the day and for taps to be played where possible.
- Renew a pledge to aid the widows and orphans of our fallen dead, and to aid the disabled veterans.
No matter what your plans are for the weekend, be sure to take time out to honor our fallen service members.
