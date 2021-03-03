On Sept. 28, 2012, the remains of Marine Sgt. Bradley Atwell – the last of nine area service members who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks – came home to Kokomo.
Among those welcoming Atwell’s return was Jeff Stout. A funeral, planned by the good folks at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes, was held at Chapel Hill Christian Church on Alto Road the next morning.
Jeff was there. And as he did at thousands of funerals he’d helped arrange or conduct over his long career as a funeral director, he greeted mourners with that smile of his.
The one we remember our mothers giving us on our first day of kindergarten. The one that said: “Don’t be afraid. Everything is going to be OK.”
It was Valentine’s Day last year when the community gathered for Jeff and the Stout family. At the time, we said we couldn’t think of a more appropriate date to say goodbye to the one person who showed us love and compassion when we needed it most.
Jeff Stout died Feb. 7, 2020, from complications of a massive stroke he had suffered earlier in the week. He was 55 years old.
In addition to the six funeral homes he and his partners ran, Jeff was a sitting county councilman and a former county coroner, volunteer firefighter and ambulance attendant. In January 2019, he and his wife Tami had purchased Kokomo’s Cone Palace – a favorite restaurant and mandatory stop for Hoosier Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“Janet and I were so saddened to hear the news about Jeff’s passing,” the governor shared with us Friday. “I can’t think of another Hoosier who helped more neighbors make it through their own times of struggle than this man.”
Monday, the Howard County Commissioners unanimously renamed the Howard County Government Center at 120 E. Mulberry St. as the Jeff Stout Government Center. The building that houses the Coroner’s office now is named after a former coroner.
It’s a fitting and lasting memorial to one of this county’s most loving and most loved residents.
