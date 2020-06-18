It is a sorrowful time for Indiana State University and its proud legacy of elite athletes.
Kurt Thomas, the wonder boy of the gymnastics world in the late 1970s, died Friday of a stroke suffered last month after an arterial tear in his brain stem. He was 64.
When Sycamore sports fans talk about the greatest athletes to compete for ISU in its rich history, the name of Kurt Thomas always comes out in the first breath, right along with Larry Bird and Bruce Baumgartner.
Thomas was the leading figure on ISU’s talented 1977 national championship men’s gymnastics team and was himself a five-time NCAA individual champion.
But his achievements went far beyond the college scene. He was a four-time U.S. Gymnastics Federation champion as well as an Olympian. In 1978, he became the first U.S. male gymnast to win a world championship. After competing in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, his stature in the sport rose dramatically. He made the U.S. Olympic team in 1980 and was favored to win the men’s all-around gold medal. But the U.S. boycotted the summer games in Moscow because of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan the previous year.
Thomas had been living in Texas and operating a gymnastics training center with his wife, Beckie. Thomas also had three children.
ISU officials, including President Deborah Curtis and Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales, had visited with Thomas and his family last winter. Efforts were being made to bring Thomas back to ISU for a special celebration honoring him and the 1977 national championship team. The event was being planned as part of the grand reopening of Hulman Center, which has been under extensive renovation for almost two years.
ISU still plans to have the celebration, and we are glad about that. Although it will now be tinged with sadness, it’s been a long time coming and well deserved. It will give Terre Haute and ISU another chance to recount the prowess of those amazing athletes and salute them for the thrills and enjoyment they gave to ISU sports fans.
We join the ISU community in mourning the passing of Kurt Thomas and express our condolences to his family. He made a significant and lasting contribution to his sport and to his university that will not be forgotten.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.