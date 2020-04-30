In the 2016-17 school year, Hoosier teachers made an average salary of $50,554, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, compared to $61,602 in Illinois and $57,000 in Ohio.
Schools in urban areas with pockets of high poverty find it difficult to keep teachers. Others in rural areas with few employment opportunities also struggle to hire and retain qualified instructors in math, science and special education.
Teacher Appreciation Week begins May 4, and such is the state of the teaching profession in Indiana.
An annual survey by Indiana State University has made obvious one fact about primary education since 2015: There’s a teacher shortage in Indiana. Low pay, too much emphasis on testing, a sense of disrespect for the profession and no influence in policy decisions are getting in the way of recruiting new teachers.
In May 2015 we published a report on this subject. It cited a National Center for Education Statistics’ 2012-13 Teacher Follow-up Survey, a fascinating table that chronicled how aspects of former teachers’ current positions rate better, worse or the same as their classroom days. Of the 20 possible aspects, teaching only scored higher in two categories: benefits and job security. All of the 18 remaining characteristics weren’t even close. The top three features these former educators enjoyed about their new professions over teaching were: ability to balance life and work (60.8%), influence over workplace policies and practices (58.5%) and autonomy or control over own work (57.4%).
There is a pattern to be observed here – one we knew even five years ago. Teaching is a notoriously thankless, low-paying profession that can easily swallow one’s entire life whole as a matter of course. This is not, or shouldn’t be, a shock to anyone looking to enter the profession. What does come as a surprise to many newly minted instructors is the amount of interference and meddling that come from administrators, parents and, most importantly, the Legislature.
When teachers leave the profession shortly after heading into the workforce, it costs all of us dearly in a myriad of ways. Teachers need our support to do the one thing they desperately want to do: their jobs.
