After a series of mild winters in recent years, this week reminded folks in Indiana what winter is all about. Anywhere between 6-10 inches of snow wafted down as a massive snowstorm swept across the Midwest.
Accounts from around the area indicate transportation safety officials and road crews have not lost their touch when dealing with such a snow event. Although emergency management officials warned people to stay inside and off the roads, those who did venture out Tuesday morning found snow routes in decent shape. And for the most part, people were heeding the warnings and staying inside.
We’re a commuting society, of course, and aren’t always inclined to take the advice of transportation and public safety officials to refrain from traveling when things get this bad. When people do go out and try to drive in a snowy mess, they often make things worse for road crews.
While piles of snow can look pristine and idyllic, driving on snow and ice is an intense exercise and should be approached with caution. In such situations, if you can avoid driving, do it. If you can’t, it’s best to give snow plows and sanding trucks the chance to do their work first.
More snow is expected in coming days, although nothing like what we just experienced. Don’t let your guard down. Give the crews a chance to stay on top of the situation.
Meanwhile, we salute those who are working long hours in harsh conditions to keep roadways safe and passable. We need to help them as best we can by not getting in their way. It’s tough enough just battling the elements. Don’t make it worse on them by making them battle travelers as well.
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to persist into this weekend, when the forecast calls for a light moderation in temperatures. So the snow and ice that have built up won’t be going away any time soon.
Be vigilant and careful if and when you must travel. Take your time. Stay safe out there.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
