With warmer weather becoming more the norm, local municipalities in Howard County have begun their yearly road projects.
Some, such as the town of Russiaville, already have completed their spring road paving, while others, such as the city of Kokomo, have just begun.
Late last year, Kokomo was awarded grant money from the Community Crossings program to help pay for a $1.8 million resurfacing project. The project consists of 10 streets, including parts of Touby Pike, Malfalfa Road, Smith Road, North 50 East, 50 North, Alto Road, South 150 East, Southway Boulevard, 200 East and Goyer Road.
We listen to our readers, and we’ve heard it from both sides when it comes to road construction and repair in the city.
The pushback from one direction comes any time we report on Kokomo expending resources for anything but improving our streets. In those instances, the common hue and cry boils down to: “Why don’t you fix the roads instead?”
The pushback from the other direction comes any time we report on the city actually expending resources to repair the roads. Inevitably, this causes closures, which lead to inconveniences for local motorists. The response often sounds a lot like: “How long will this seemingly endless construction continue?”
Well, which is it? We can’t have it both ways. We all want nice roads, but no one wants to be bothered by it.
Yes, it is a hassle, but we need road construction if we want to remain a vibrant city. These projects show growth, not stagnation.
So, the next time you’re held up by road construction in Kokomo, take a pause and be grateful. You know who never has to be troubled by these things? People who live in dying areas no one wants to improve. That’s who.
In the depths of the last financial crisis in 2008, nothing was happening in this area but layoffs and dread. Cities are like ideas: They move forward, or they die.
We choose to support moving forward.
