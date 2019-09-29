This Thursday at IU Kokomo’s Kresge Auditorium, the Kokomo Tribune will partner with the Kokomo Perspective, League of Women Voters and Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce to host the last of a pair of debates between candidates for local office.
The Oct. 3 debate will begin at 6 p.m. and feature candidates for the Kokomo Common Council’s 2nd District (incumbent Democrat Bob Cameron and Republican Lynn Rudolph) and 3rd District (Democrat Cathy Cox-Stover and Republican Ray Collins).
It also will see candidates for the council’s three at-large seats (incumbent Democrats Bob Hayes and Mike Kennedy and Democrat Matt Sedam, and Republicans Matt Grecu, Kara Kitts-McKibben and Tony Stewart). The top three at-large vote-getters in November will take their seats on the new council in the new year.
In our experience with these debates during previous years, the vast majority of the audience is generally made up of party loyalists. While they have their own reasons for being intensely interested in these races, they aren’t showing up to be enlightened or swayed by the arguments being presented. Their involvement has more in common with a sports fans showing up and visibly supporting their team.
That was mostly the case during last week’s mayoral debate between Republican Tyler Moore and Democrat Abbie Smith. Several times during their 90 minutes on the Kresge stage, supporters from both sides broke out in applause. And on one occasion, lustily booed a Smith response to a Moore answer.
While we welcome everyone to these debates, we hope more undecided voters show up with the intention of being informed, not just to root for their side.
Though presidential elections, like the one coming in 2020, grab the attention and imaginations of voters, local elections might be the most important and impactful. And our form of government only works when the electorate is engaged and curious.
If you’re unsure of whom to vote for this November, do yourself and everyone else a favor and attend Thursday’s debate.
