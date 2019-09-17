Ten years ago, President Obama demanded what analysts in the financial and automotive communities believed to be impossible.
He asked Chrysler to require additional concessions from the United Auto Workers, negotiate billions in debt relief from 46 banks and hedge funds, and forge a partnership with Italian automaker Fiat.
And the president asked that Chrysler get it all done within weeks. That or face bankruptcy and, perhaps, liquidation.
Yet on April 29, 2009, UAW Locals 685 and 1166 of Kokomo joined other autoworkers across the country and ratified an agreement that nixed Christmas bonuses, shortened vacations, eliminated college tuition assistance and reduced worker compensation.
That was the day Chrysler and General Motors, which also avoided liquidation, began what has been a remarkable reversal of fortune — and it’s important to remember those UAW concessions as its leaders negotiate a new contract with The General.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, thought otherwise during those difficult times.
The former Republican presidential candidate wrote in a November 2008 opinion piece for The New York Times, “Let Detroit Go Bankrupt”, and the president eventually took his advice, Romney told a Cleveland TV station during the 2012 presidential campaign.
“I pushed the idea of a managed bankruptcy, and finally when that was done, and help was given, the companies [Chrysler and General Motors] got back on their feet,” Romney said. “So, I’ll take a lot of credit for the fact that this industry has come back.”
A lot of credit? Seriously?
Obama supported Chrysler’s bankruptcy only after three lenders refused to accept their proposed share of cash for debt. On April 30, 2009, Obama offered Chrysler $3.5 billion in financing to keep it operating while in bankruptcy, and another $4.7 billion once it re-emerged.
Without that financial assistance, or the billions President George W. Bush gave Chrysler and GM in December 2008, neither company likely would’ve survived.
Today, Fiat Chrysler’s North American plants are open. The union and GM missed Sunday’s 11:59 p.m. strike deadline and UAW members walked off their jobs at GM.
Let’s all hope union members and the automaker come to terms.
And let’s not forget Fiat Chrysler and GM’s successes these past 10 years started with UAW concessions.
