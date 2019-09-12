Think of how desperate you must be to even contemplate abandoning your newborn.
What must be going through your mind? How much stress must you be under at that moment? And what is our responsibility to these mothers? Should we make it easier and safer to complete this act, or direct our resources toward other means of support?
These are serious questions. As former CNHI state reporter Maureen Hayden reported in July 2015, some have seen a solution in what is known as a “baby box” — “an incubator designed to serve as a kind of a safe and secure drop-box for a parent to anonymously surrender an infant,” Hayden wrote.
“Small in length and width, the boxes are meant to be installed outside of hospitals, fire stations and police stations where emergency responders can quickly access an abandoned baby when built-in triggers are activated,” she reported.
Just this past Friday, an infant girl was left in a baby box at Franciscan Health Hospital in Hammond, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes said. Monica Kelsey said hospital staff were notified as soon as the outside door of the baby box was opened, and the child was retrieved within 90 seconds, The Associated Press reports.
Two infants have been surrendered in baby boxes in Michigan City, the AP said.
Beginning July 1, 2017, Hoosier hospitals could install such boxes under Senate Enrolled Act 246 — an expansion of the state’s Safe Haven Law. Indiana already allowed new mothers to abandon their children at safe locations including fire stations, police stations and hospitals. Mothers will not face prosecution as long as the baby is given up within the first 30 days of being born and shows no signs of physical harm.
Kelsey told Hayden in 2015 the problem with the previous system was familiarity.
“I’m a firefighter in a small town,” she told Hayden. “If some girl walked into our department with a baby, I guarantee I’d know her and her parents and probably every member of her family. I don’t want something like that to get in the way of saving that baby.”
We should absolutely continue working towards creating conditions for mothers where this won’t seem like an attractive option. While we agree with this notion, it seems cruel to deny these children a shot at life in the meantime.
