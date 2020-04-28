Think of how desperate you must be to even contemplate abandoning your newborn.
What must be going through your mind? How much stress must you be under at that moment? And what is our responsibility to these mothers? Should we make it easier and safer to complete this act, or direct our resources toward other means of support?
These are serious questions. As former CNHI state reporter Maureen Hayden reported in 2015, some have seen a solution in what is known as a “baby box” — “an incubator designed to serve as a kind of a safe and secure drop-box for a parent to anonymously surrender an infant,” Hayden wrote.
“Small in length and width, the boxes are meant to be installed outside of hospitals, fire stations and police stations where emergency responders can quickly access an abandoned baby when built-in triggers are activated,” she reported.
The Associated Press reported over the weekend six babies have been found in an incubator since the first installation in Woodburn in April 2016. Now there are 25 boxes around the state of Indiana and several more are in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona.
The most recent baby was left in New Haven in February – a healthy newborn girl.
Beginning July 1, 2017, Hoosier hospitals could install such boxes under Senate Enrolled Act 246 — an expansion of the state’s Safe Haven Law. Indiana already allowed new mothers to abandon their children at safe locations including fire stations, police stations and hospitals. Mothers will not face prosecution as long as the baby is given up within the first 30 days of being born and shows no signs of physical harm.
Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, told Hayden in 2015 the problem with the previous system was familiarity.
“I’m a firefighter in a small town,” she told Hayden. “If some girl walked into our department with a baby, I guarantee I’d know her and her parents and probably every member of her family. I don’t want something like that to get in the way of saving that baby.”
We should absolutely continue working towards creating conditions for mothers where this won’t seem like an attractive option. While we agree with this notion, it seems cruel to deny these children a shot at life in the meantime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.