In March 2017, the Howard County Board of Commissioners and Kokomo Common Council voted on the county- and city-wide smoking ban in bars, taverns, private clubs and other places. As we had in previous instances, we advocated for such a change.
“On July 1, Howard County implemented the second part of its broad smoking ban, which includes bars, taverns and private clubs. The smoking ban also incorporates an E-cigarette ban and prohibits smoking at outdoor events, festivals and concerts at city parks,” Tribune reporter George Myers reported. “That followed a contentious day, on March 6, when the Howard County Board of Commissioners and Kokomo Common Council passed, one after the other, measures enacting a scheduled county-wide smoking ban with few exceptions. Notably, the legislation was put into effect April 1, except for bars, private clubs and the ordinance’s outdoor seating requirements, which were given until July 1 to come into compliance.”
More than two years removed from the approval of those decisions, now a Kokomo mayoral candidate is challenging the county’s comprehensive smoking ban.
“While I fully support any establishment that has a family-dining section be held to this ordinance, I do not believe any club that serves only those patrons over the age of 21 should be held to this,” Libertarian candidate Michael Virgin said in a letter we published Aug. 17. “It is for that reason that I will have this ordinance revisited and work with the owners of those over-21-only clubs to restore the right to allow smoking in their establishments.”
Back in 2017, we sympathized with folks like Stella Kling, who owns Stella’s Saturday Lounge, and Terri Miller, a bartender for more than two decades at Hoosier Bar, who said they felt a change in their pocketbooks.
Yet, we were encouraged by the accounts of Mario Glunt, the owner of Ned’s Corner Pub, and Kirstie Mates, a manager at Mulligan’s, who said their businesses had either broken even or increased since the ban.
We can say with certainty the health benefits – to employees and patrons – will be made evident. As Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman has repeatedly pointed out, Howard County is listed in the bottom half of health rankings for Indiana’s 92 counties. If we can improve our ranking, the health care savings will more than pay for any lost revenue to bars, taverns and private clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.