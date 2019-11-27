Pastor Will Smith had some very nice things to say about Kokomo about this four years ago. Before moving here to lead Second Missionary Baptist Church, Smith told us he could feel the city’s excitement.
That’s right. He said the people in Kokomo are excited about Kokomo.
He could sense that positivity flowing through our community. We are a city looking forward and with a new mayor-elect, Tyler Moore, anticipating good things to come. That’s exactly what each of us needs to project as we go about our daily lives and welcome family and friends to our homes for the holidays.
A Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau study found most of our visitors had positive experiences in our community. Convention and Visitors Bureau manager Sherry Matlock said residents need to know how to share all that our community has to offer.
We all can be proud to call this city home, and we shouldn’t hesitate to tell others about it. On a visit to another community, we ought to never let someone disparage our town. When we encounter visitors, we should offer them directions, advice on places to dine and tips on finding our community’s hidden gems.
That’s the kind of face all of Kokomo’s citizens should put forward. The positivity we feel about our community is contagious. We are in the midst of adding living options that our community leaders hope will bring more residents and make our city stronger, more economically viable and more diverse. We can help that along simply by saying what we know is true: Kokomo is a great place to live.
In this coming year, let’s resolve to spread our community pride, whether by telling someone about the Elwood Haynes Museum, inviting someone to a ball game or sharing a broad smile as we take a stroll along one of our beautiful multi-use trails.
And be sure to do something nice for one of your Grumpy Gus neighbors. We think they’ll eventually come along when they see how far we have come and begin to believe in how far we can go.
