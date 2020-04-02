Back in January 2013, we reported with heavy hearts the death of 2012 Northwestern High School graduate and Ball State University student Blake Taylor.
Taylor was returning to campus on a Sunday evening when his car hydroplaned on a flooded portion of Indiana 26 near Fairmount. His car flipped over in a ditch filled with 4 to 5 feet of water.
Two sheriff deputies and a Fairmount police officer broke out one of Taylor’s car windows in an attempt to free him but couldn’t. The officers then used tow straps to pull the car onto the roadway.
Taylor died at Marion General Hospital.
Flash flooding can occur after a few minutes of heavy rainfall or after hours of significant precipitation. And Kokomo area residents can expect such a possibility over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service forecasts thunderstorms for the Kokomo area Saturday, and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
Hoosiers who live in flood-prone areas should always be conscious of the threat of flash floods when significant rain strikes. Motorists must continue to watch for standing water in the low agricultural areas.
Indiana State Police offer these tips when flooding occurs.
Don’t travel unless absolutely necessary. If you have to travel, carry a cellphone with a car charger.
Purchase a weather scanner and heed all flood and flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service.
Do not drive around barricades at water crossings.
Be especially vigilant at night. Many drowning deaths occur at night when it is difficult to see water crossings.
Do not cross or enter flowing water. Driving fast through high water on the road is not a solution. Faster speeds create less tire contact with the road surface and increase your chance of crashing.
Driving through standing water may affect your brakes. Test your brakes at low speeds as soon as you exit the water.
Remember that 6 inches of water will reach the bottoms of most car doors. One foot of water will float many vehicles, and 2 feet of moving water can carry away most vehicles. If you find yourself stranded in flood waters remain calm and call 911. If you can do so safely, move to higher ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.