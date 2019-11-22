Of all the forces shaping our politics today, gerrymandering stands alone as the least discussed and most consequential one.
Gerrymandering is defined by Merriam-Webster as: “To divide (a territorial unit) into election districts to give one political party an electoral majority in a large number of districts while concentrating the voting strength of the opposition in as few districts as possible.”
This method is as old as the republic. The term itself was created in the early 19th century in Boston, when Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry redrew state legislative districts to his Democratic-Republican party’s advantage. One of the districts resembled a salamander. Thus, the combination Gerry and salamander, gerrymander, was coined.
As the Associated Press pointed out, though, this favored Republicans in races across the country in 2016.
“The AP analysis also found that Republicans won as many as 22 additional U.S. House seats over what would have been expected based on the average vote share in congressional districts across the country,” reported the AP’s David A. Leib. “That helped provide the GOP with a comfortable majority that stood at 241-194 over Democrats after the 2016 elections — a 10 percentage point margin in seats, even though Republican candidates received just 1 percentage point more total votes nationwide.”
In our state, Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives Brian Bosma promised to address the issue. Yet, a bill which would address it never even made it to committee this year.
Or during last year’s session. Or the session before that one and the one before that.
Bosma announced Tuesday he will retire from the House after being a member for more than 30 years.
“I started this with a checklist of things we wanted to accomplish for Indiana: [school] choice for children and families, turning Indiana’s economy around, having a real, balanced budget,” Bosma said. “We’ve accomplished all of these things.”
House Elections and Apportionment Committee Chairman Milo Smith, R-Columbus, who retired in 2018, and new chairman, Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, haven’t seen this redistricting problem as a problem at all. Both Democrats and Republicans have benefited from gerrymandering in the past. This time, the state GOP is set to reap the rewards again in 2021 if nothing is done.
We hope Bosma finally makes good on his promise of pushing the bipartisan independent commission idea forward in the upcoming legislative session. Short-term gains for one party or another shouldn’t come before voters’ rights to be represented equitably.
