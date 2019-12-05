The holidays are always tough on Red Cross blood collections, particularly around Thanksgiving and Christmas.
There’s always a greater need for certain types of blood, with Type O negative being the most valuable. This type of blood can be given to anyone, regardless of their blood type. The American Red Cross hopes people with types O, AB, B negative and A negative especially will make the time to donate.
Regardless of your blood type, your donation could save someone’s life. In the U.S., someone needs blood every two seconds, according to the Red Cross. While 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, fewer than 10% actually do.
The World Health Organization says, “Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person — the gift of life.” Someone involved in a car accident could require as many as 100 pints of blood, while others with certain health conditions have a constant need for blood transfusions.
Donating is safe and simple and on average takes a little over an hour. Half of all blood donations collected by the American Red Cross come from regular donors who are loyal to saving lives. Volunteers are eligible to donate every 56 days and must be feeling well, be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.
There’s a simple questionnaire to fill out and then a brief examination in which your temperature, pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin are measured. That’s it. Then you’re ready to give.
The call for more donors has been constant recently. If you’ve ever considered donating, or have fallen out of the habit, now is a great time to start. The greatest part of donating is the feeling you get, knowing you’ve done something good for someone else.
Blood cannot be artificially manufactured. All transfusions in the U.S. come from people like you. There are several opportunities to give coming up. See all the locations and times for area blood drives on our website at www.kokomotribune.com
To make an appointment to donate, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
