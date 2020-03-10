Gov. Eric Holcomb visited Kokomo Thursday to welcome Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ new engine plant to the City of Firsts and rub elbows with local workers and government and plant officials.
He wound up bumping elbows instead. And a day later, Indiana learned why.
Friday, state health officials announced a Marion County resident had tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19. Globally, the new bug has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400. And the World Health Organization has put its mortality rate at about 34 times that of the common flu.
Due to widespread flu activity across Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health began limiting visitors on Dec. 20, 2019.
Kokomo’s two hospitals said they temporarily will admit: No visitors with flu-like symptoms, such as a fever or cough; no visitors under age 18; and only the immediate family or partner will be allowed to see a patient.
Those restrictions remain in place.
On Saturday, Community Health Network announced it had established a Triage Resource Center in central Indiana for the coronavirus. People with concerns or questions about symptoms or exposure should call 317-621-5500, Community Health announced on its website.
Then on Monday, state health officials announced a second Hoosier had tested positive for COVID-19. The Hendricks County resident had attended a meeting for Biogen Inc. last month in Boston and developed flu-like symptoms.
Both of Indiana’s reported COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Boston meeting.
COVID-19 cases most assuredly will skyrocket throughout the U.S. and Indiana before it begins to recede, so remember: If a family member falls ill with flu-like symptoms, keep him or her at home for at least 24 hours after a fever is gone.
No athletic event is too important for a local athlete. No job is so imperative for a local worker.
And if you have school-age kids, you have a responsibility to this community to isolate a sick child from others.
Ensure your family washes their hands often with soap and water. And implore them to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.
And perhaps take the lead of Gov. Holcomb and avoid shaking hands with others for a while.
