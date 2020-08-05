When Evan Bayh announced Feb. 15, 2010, he would not seek reelection to his U.S. Senate seat, some here said the former governor feared he’d be trounced in the November election.
Maybe so. Anything’s possible in politics. Though he had a huge lead in the polls over his Republican challengers and a $13 million war chest at the time, the tea party movement was at its zenith. Few, after all, would have predicted Bayh’s father, Birch, would have been run out of the Senate by an upstart named Dan Quayle.
But what if Bayh made his decision for exactly the reason he cited? What if the political moderate gave up a 24-year career in public service because he found too few colleagues willing to look for middle ground?
“There’s just too much brain-dead partisanship,” Bayh said in a nationally broadcast interview.
He complained that too few individuals in either party seemed willing to reach across the aisle in the spirit of compromise. Partisanship and gridlock, he said back then, had simply made the job too frustrating.
Today, Congress is negotiating a second COVID-19 federal relief bill. Members in both the House and Senate have known for months the original bill would run out, lifting a federal moratorium on evictions and halting an extra $600 a week in jobless benefits.
After a meeting on Monday, The Associated Press reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues she’s hopeful a deal can be reached this week, but doesn’t know whether it’s possible.
A Gallop poll taken between May 28 and June 4 this spring asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Congress is handling its job?” Twenty-five percent said they approve and 71% said they disapprove.
When Bayh announced his retirement from the Senate, an Associated Press-GfK poll found 32% approved of Congress’ performance. And people were split evenly over whether they wanted their own members of Congress to be reelected.
Some suggested in 2010 that voters across the country were fed up with Democrats, but others said they were simply tired of politics as usual.
Today? A billionaire who had never held public office is our president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.